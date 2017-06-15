Vault Pharma Chosen as Finalist at BIO's 2017 Start-Up Stadium

Los Angeles, CA: Vault Pharma, an immunology-focused biotechnology company developing precision therapies for cancer, Women’s health, and infectious diseases, has been selected as a finalist and will present before an international panel of judges and investors on June 21, 2017, in San Diego at Start-Up Stadium at the BIO International Convention, the world's largest biotechnology event.

Emerging biotechnology companies from around the world submitted applications to compete in the annual event. Judges consisting of entrepreneurial, investment, start-up, economic development, capital formation and academic experts awarded "finalist" status to only 40 companies.

"It is an honor to be included among the elite group of BIO's Start-Up Stadium finalists," said Oliver Foellmer, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vault Pharma. "The designation validates our vision of the revolutionary therapeutic potential of the Vault Platform Technology and the company as an engaging commercial partner."

Representatives from Vault Pharma will present during the 2-4 p.m. PST time block on June 21 at the BIO International Convention at the San Diego Convention Center at Ground Level, Hall H, Booth #5815.

Vault Pharma pioneered and developed a unique therapeutics platform using the body’s own naturally occurring vault protein particles found abundantly in human cells to activate the immune system against cancer cells, bacteria and viruses. The vault particle was discovered by Vault Pharma Founder Dr. Leonard Rome, Distinguished Professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Vault Pharma is expected to introduce its leading drug candidate, VPI-101, into Phase I clinical trials in 2017. A potential cancer immunotherapy treatment, VPI-101 has shown effectiveness in lung cancer, glioblastoma (brain tumors) and melanoma. VPI-101 successfully completed preclinical animal efficacy and active ingredient phase I safety trials.

In addition, Vault Pharma is in the preclinical development stages for a therapeutic vaccine for Chlamydia-related pelvic inflammatory disease, a major cause of pain and infertility in young women, and trachoma, a neglected tropical disease that is the leading cause for blindness in developing countries.

About Vault Pharma

Vault Pharma, with headquarters in Los Angeles, Calif., is a leading immunology-focused biotechnology company developing and commercializing immunotherapy treatments for cancer and infectious diseases. Vault Pharma’s mission is to develop safe and effective immunotherapeutics that will transform existing treatment paradigms.