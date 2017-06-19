CPR, Quick Thinking Saves Drowning Boy In Nick Of Time

“I really could have used (an AED) in that moment. It would’ve changed the rescue if I had one there.” said Scott Carter

As a sales representative with SOS Technologies and firefighter/paramedic with the Kenosha Fire Department, it’s Scott Carter’s job to teach others how to perform CPR and operate an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). However, even the highly experienced first responder was temporarily caught off guard when he was called upon to save the life of a drowning victim while on vacation with his family.

While his children were swimming in the pool of the St. Louis hotel they were staying in, Carter overheard an older gentleman telling his grandchildren that he was going to get some snacks close by. Yet, only a few minutes later, that same grandfather was diving into the water with his clothes on – emerging with his 5-year-old grandson, who appeared lifeless.

Carter began performing CPR, but the situation looked dire. “I checked for a pulse and after a minute, there was no pulse at all,” Carter says. “I continued chest compressions for what seemed like forever and I was thinking this kid is going to die.”

Typically in such situations, having an AED on hand like a Philips HeartStart to administer a shock can be tremendously important to the victim’s chances for survival – but to Carter’s dismay, the hotel didn’t have the medical device.

Then, after a few minutes, a sign of hope finally came. “I heard three faint heartbeats,” Carter explains. Seeing the boy’s eyes temporarily flicker, he performed a chest rub on the youngster’s sternum. Thankfully, that act triggered the boy to respond, coughing up what Carter describes as “at least a half gallon of water.”

The fire department would arrive and the boy later recovered in the hospital. Still, Carter counts his blessings that he was able to revive a victim without the assistance of an AED. “I really could have used (an AED) in that moment. It would’ve changed the rescue if I had one there. An AED coaches someone how to do CPR and it’ll walk you through exactly what to do. In a chaotic situation, it simplifies things, which even I can appreciate.”

Since one never knows when they’ll be called upon to save a life, Carter highly encourages all businesses to purchase a Philips HeartStart AED and receive training on how to operate one from SOS Technologies. The company, which has been in business for 45 years, prides itself on bringing businesses up to speed on not only AED operation but CPR training and first aid supply fulfillment as well.

ABOUT SOS TECHNOLOGIES

“It’s A Matter Of Life And Life.”

SOS Technologies has been serving the Midwest for over 40 years, earning an outstanding reputation for first-class medical devices and training. The company provides life saving solutions for the workplace that include AEDs, CPR training and EMS supplies. SOS is recognized as an Authorized Training Center with the American Heart Association, providing on-site training to employers. To learn more, visit http://www.SOS4Safety.com or call 888.705.6100.