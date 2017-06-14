The digital marketing technology space gets more crowded and competitive every year, so being recognized for our growth and success alongside a handful of other innovative companies is an honor.

Performance Horizon, provider of the market-leading enterprise SaaS platform for scaling partnerships, today announced that it was named one of the 10 Fastest Growing Digital Marketing Companies as published by Silicon Review.

The inclusion in the list is based on the company’s growth, popularity of its partner and affiliate marketing platform with leading global marketers, and its continuous focus on solving marketing problems for customers.

Since the inception of the company in 2010, enterprise brands were finding it difficult to manage disparate and fragmented partner marketing and affiliate initiatives in a global marketplace that was full of potential. Performance Horizon recognized that this created opportunities to address the frustrations and challenges of brands with new technology. Three key findings emerged that defined the vision for the future of partner marketing:

1. Brands wanted to manage and connect with different types of marketing partners and affiliates at scale

2. Brands wanted to understand and consume more data as well as have the flexibility to integrate more deeply with partners

3. Partners wanted to ingest more data to optimize and grow revenue more efficiently for brands

“The digital marketing technology space gets more crowded and competitive every year, so being recognized for our growth and success alongside a handful of other innovative companies is an honor,” said Erik Mikisch, Performance Horizon VP of Marketing, and continues, “This honor reflects our singular focus on continuous technology development to better serve our customers.”

In recognition of Performance Horizon as part of this year’s select group of companies, Silicon Review spoke with Malcolm Cowley, the CEO and co-founder. The full interview including the company’s origin story can be found here.

About Performance Horizon

Performance Horizon is the leading provider of SaaS solutions for partner marketing, enabling large enterprises to drive significant business through their marketing partners.

The world’s top retail, travel and financial services companies rely on Performance Horizon’s highly scalable platform with currently more than 215,000 marketing partners in 215 countries around the world. The benefits include highly flexible partner and affiliate management capabilities; real-time measurement and analysis of performance on the web and on mobile apps; payment processing and settlement in 60 currencies.

With offices in the U.S., UK, Germany, Japan and Australia, Performance Horizon is backed by top-tier investors, including Mithril, Greycroft Partners and DN Capital. For more information, visit http://www.performancehorizon.com or follow @tweetphg.