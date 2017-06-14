2017 Top Workplaces - RBI Solar Inc

RBI Solar Inc., part of Rough Brothers Inc., has been named a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by the Cincinnati Enquirer. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including Alignment, Execution, and Connection, just to name a few.

“The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. And oftentimes, people assume it’s all about fancy perks and benefits.” says Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics. “But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day—the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what’s most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it’s going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together. Claffey adds, “Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn’t have a shot at being named a Top Workplace.”

“RBI is proud to be an Employer of Choice in the Greater Cincinnati area. Our employees are key to both our past and our future success. I thank each and every one of our employees for their dedication to make RBI a great place to work,” says Bill Vietas, President of RBI.

About RBI Solar, Inc

RBI Solar, Inc. is the leading turn-key supplier of solar mounting systems. As a specialist in ground mount, roof mount, carport, and landfill solar structures, RBI Solar focuses on providing the most robust solar racking systems, installation services, and project management capabilities to serve owners and integrators. RBI Solar has engineers and staff licensed in all 50 states and offers complete design, high-tech manufacturing, nationwide installation, and technical support to help solve the toughest challenges in the industry. Leveraging over 85+ years of experience in the commercial design-build specialty structures market with Rough Brothers, RBI Solar works with its clients to identify the most economic and durable solar mounting solutions.

About WorkplaceDynamics, LLS

Headquartered in Exton, PA, WorkplaceDynamics specializes in employee feedback surveys and workplace improvement. This year alone, more than two million employees in over 6,000 organizations will participate in the Top Workplaces™ campaign—a program it conducts in partnership with more than 40 prestigious media partners across the United States. Workplace Dynamics also provides consulting services to improve employee engagement and organizational health. WorkplaceDynamics is a founding B Corporation member, a coalition of organizations that are leading a global movement to redefine success in business by offering a positive vision of a better way to do business.