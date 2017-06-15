PSSC Labs, a developer of custom HPC and Big Data computing solutions, today announced the next generation of its CloudOOP Big Data Server Line - the CloudOOP 24000. The next iteration of the company’s industry leading CloudOOP 12000, the only Enterprise server platform engineered specifically for Hadoop, the CloudOOP 24000 offers double the capacity of the original in just 2U of rack space for up to 240 TB of storage capacity.

The CloudOOP Big Data Server Line is ideal for organizations new to Big Data or looking to expand their existing environment. Proven compatible with leading data platforms including Horotnworks, Cloudera and MapR, the CloudOOP 24000 offers enterprises a platform that will significantly lower both CapEx and OpEx costs while achieving higher data throughput performance. Utilizing this specialized server design, enterprises can now deploy 3 PByte+ storage within a single rack and reduce energy consumption up to 26% compared to other server manufacturers.

Designed specifically for Hadoop, Kafka, Big Data and edge computing with IOT devices and sensors, the CloudOOP 24000 is engineered for faster data ingestion and processing. Data analytics continues to push enterprises to find new technologies while at the same time work with smaller budget. The CloudOOP 24000 is the big data server platform that can satisfy both the data scientists and the budget minded executives.

“PSSC Labs continues to push the envelope of innovation in the Big Data server market place. As Big Data environments continue to grow, we understand our clients’ struggles with maintaining their CapEx and OpEx while still keeping up with the demands of their big data operations. At PSSC Labs, we continually work to deliver solutions that ensure the absolute high performance and lowest total cost of ownership for Enterprise Big Data computing,” said Alex Lesser, Vice President of PSSC Labs.

CloudOOP 24000 Features Include

High Processing Power



The CloudOOP 24000 is powered by 2 x Intel Xeon E5 Series processors with up to 32 Processor Cores & up to 512GB high performance memory – get higher performance and reduced computing time

Optimal Storage and Design

24 x SSD, SATA III and / or SAS Hard Drives for Up to 240 TB of Storage Space. Unique 2U Rackmount Form Factor with Redundant Power Supply gives each hard drive its own independent path to the motherboard – removing unnecessary components that restrict data pathways and improving data ingestion & IO rates.

Connectivity Options

10 GigE / 40 GigE / 100 GigE Network Connectivity Options available. Dual GigE network bandwidth comes standard, with addition network adapters from Intel, Mellanox, Solarflare and others available.

Operating System

Red Hat and CentOS Linux Certified Compatibility. Supports Microsoft Windows, Ubuntu & most other Linux distributions. OS installed on separate SSD hard drive(s) for increased system speed, reliability and usability as well as easy upgrade or repair of OS without interfering with Data drives

All CloudOOP 24000 server configurations service and support from PSSC Lab’s US based, expert in house engineers. Prices for a custom CloudOOP 24000 server start at $8,995.

For more information and configuration options see http://www.pssclabs.com/servers/big-data-servers/

About PSSC Labs

For technology powered visionaries with a passion for challenging the status quo, PSSC Labs is the answer for hand-crafted HPC and Big Data computing solutions that deliver relentless performance with the absolute lowest total cost of ownership. All products are designed and built at the company’s headquarters in Lake Forest, California. For more information, 949-380-7288, http://www.pssclabs.com, sales(at)pssclabs.com.