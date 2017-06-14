Intrinsically Safe LED Flashlight These intrinsically safe LED flashlights feature ratings for hazardous locations, as well as, a MSHA rating that makes them safe for use in mining activities.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced the release of a new intrinsically safe LED flashlight to be added to its expanding catalog of products this week. This compact LED flashlight (EXP-LED-401-MSHA) features an MSHA rating for mining activities and has been designed as a compact, portable lighting solution for hazardous environments.

This intrinsically safe LED flashlight is MSHA rated (tested for intrinsic safety in environments with methane-air mixtures only) and supports three beam settings: high, low and flash. In low beam mode, the unit emits 62 lumens of white light that reaches 272' with a runtime of 13 hours. In high beam mode, the flashlight emits 157 lumens of white light and reaches 383' with a runtime of 6.15 hours. Operators may use a fastener to lock the switch to ensure that the flashlight remains off in hazardous locations. Also included are several safety features. An air-free heat sink design helps to improve heat dissipation during operation, while also reducing the possibility of malfunction from overheating. A valve design prevents the buildup of hydrogen gas. This intrinsically safe unit is ATEX/IECEx approved and IP68 waterproof with a T4 temperature code. Applications for this LED light include, but are not limited to: mining operations, hazardous locations, chemical processing plants, oil and gas, construction, fire fighting, task lighting, emergency lighting, and more.

"Illuminating small spaces is already difficult and when you throw in the fact that the location you are at requires tools with special ratings, it only adds to the problem," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC."These intrinsically safe LED flashlights feature ratings for hazardous locations, as well as, a MSHA rating that makes them safe for use in mining activities."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

