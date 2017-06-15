Women in Leadership Summit Creates A Way Forward For Women

A Way Forward: Women in Leadership To grow and achieve their potential personally and professionally, women need support for addressing the unique internal and external obstacles they face.

A Way Forward: Women in Leadership Summit offers current female corporate leaders a diverse community to enhance skills and share ideas to build more inclusive environments in which they can improve personal and organizational performance.

“Brandon Hall Group’s research validated the need to offer targeted development opportunities for women to improve capabilities, communication, understanding and sensitivity between genders and cultures” said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer at Brandon Hall Group. “To grow and achieve their potential personally and professionally, women need support for addressing the unique internal and external obstacles they face.”

Their ongoing research on women leadership programs shows that 70% of companies have a 25% or fewer women in the C-suite. The number one reason holding women back from C-suite roles is a lack of succession management for the leadership pipeline. Only one-third of companies have women currently being groomed for executive roles.

The speaker line up is full of women in executive roles at prominent organizations like Ernst & Young, MetLife, Pearson, SAP, Accenture, United Healthcare, Bank of America, Hunter Douglas, Sodexo, Dell, as well as leading solution providers that help organizations with their women’s leadership programs.

Topics include: leading with authenticity, leadership and development best practices, creating your personal brand, equal compensation, risk taking, multi-cultural differences, increasing your executive presence, harnessing your power, and coaching and mentoring.

The ‘WIL Summit’ is designed for women in leadership roles -- including mid-level to senior managers, directors, VPs, and C-level -- in corporations, non-profits, and government agencies. The summit aims to help attendees drive their personal development as well as give insights on how improve leadership programs back at their organization.

The summit will be held Thursday, June 15 and Friday, June 16, 2017 - at the Delray Beach Marriott where Brandon Hall Group has their headquarters. To find out more about the summit visit http://brandonhall.com/WIL/ or contact 561-306-3576 to secure press credentials.