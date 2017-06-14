Our alliance with AmTrav is a natural progression towards our goal of fully integrated and secure electronic payments solutions within corporate travel.

CSI globalVCard, a leader in B2B electronic payments solutions and virtual credit cards, announced today its partnership with AmTrav, an established provider of corporate travel management solutions, bringing the benefits and security of CSI globalVCard’s virtual credit card payments to the AmTrav online booking tool.

This marriage of technology gives existing users of CSI globalVCard’s virtual credit card instant access to a comprehensive and cost-effective travel management solution regardless of company size or industry.

AmTrav’s online booking tool also pairs seamlessly with the CSI globalVCard mobile app which offers invaluable functionality and control to travelers after the booking process.

“Our alliance with AmTrav is a natural progression towards our goal of fully integrated and secure electronic payments solutions within corporate travel,” said Juliann Pless, Senior Vice President of globalVCard Travel. “The culture and work ethic of AmTrav is fully aligned with that of CSI globalVCard and we look forward to building our relationship along with even better client-focused travel solutions.”

AmTrav’s online booking tool provides instant and real-time access to all published and negotiated air, car, and hotel rates as well as to interactive hotel maps that reflect company habits. Currently, the tool allows companies to book hotel reservations online with a secure globalVCard virtual credit card account. The ability to make additional reservations with a globalVCard virtual card inside the online booking tool, such as air and car, is forthcoming. Reservations are then automatically accessible via the globalVCard mobile app where travelers can view and send hotel authorization forms directly from their mobile device.

“Our online booking tool technology was developed in-house to specifically address the needs of corporate travelers and their managers. Offering the additional security of virtual card payments along with the convenience and control of CSI globalVCard’s mobile app makes perfect sense for this tool as well as our business model, which has always been about creating better solutions for the business traveler,” added Craig Fichtelberg, President of AmTrav.

The globalVCard virtual card solution ensures employee compliance with corporate travel policies through automated approvals that allow only authorized purchase types and amounts. Virtual credit card numbers can be assigned per transaction to simplify expense reconciliations and eliminate the risk of fraud often associated with stored credit card numbers.

About CSI globalVCard Travel

For over 27 years, CSI Enterprises has provided innovative payment solutions to world leading brands. Combining technology and extraordinary customer service, the company’s highly secure globalVCard virtual card payment solutions enable businesses to reduce costs and increase profits in all areas of B2B payments.

globalVCard Travel is CSI’s no-cost corporate travel payment solution. Combining the company’s award-winning virtual card system, mobile payment app and Corporate Plastic Cards, globalVCard Travel provides businesses with powerful spending control and benefits that enable travel managers to increase compliance, reduce fraud, simplify reconciliations and solve the direct hotel billing challenges. For more information, visit: http://www.csiglobalvcard.com/corporate-travel/

About AmTrav

AmTrav is a global business travel agency committed to eliminating the hassle of corporate travel. With a proprietary web-based booking tool and 24/7 in-house support team, AmTrav simplifies the booking process, reduces costs and solves travel problems. Stuck at the airport? Need to tweak hotel arrangements at the last minute? Whether it's 3 a.m. or 3 p.m., online or offline, AmTrav is there. All AmTrav agents are company employees, based in the US and accessible by phone, email, live chat and text message. Over the past 20 years, AmTrav and its sister company CheapAir have helped over three million people travel with ease. For more information, visit: https://www.amtrav.com