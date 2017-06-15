On June 3, 2017 participants from companies located in the Greater DC area took part in the Fit Company Challenge, a corporate wellness event hosted by the Fit Company Institute. The challenge provided area companies an opportunity to come together as a team and spend a morning exercising, pushing their physical and mental limits and showing the importance of living a healthy lifestyle. Companies split their team into squads of 3 to 4 people who worked together to complete a variety of fitness stations to challenge their fitness level and earn points for their company. Teams chose what level to go through each course which allowed participants of all fitness levels to push their physical fitness without going too far out of their comfort zone.

In their first time participating, Rigil took 1st Place overall in the 2017 Spring Challenge. From Rigil team captain Eric Anderson, “Rigil enjoyed the opportunity to come together as a team to promote fitness within our company and continue to build our corporate culture."

Also in their first year competing in the challenge Research Innovations grabbed the 2nd overall spot. From team captain Erin Fristoe, “The DC Fit Company Challenge really gave us a chance to push our limits physically while getting the opportunity to work closer with colleagues that we might not interact with as much on a day to day basis. We've already started strategizing for next year!”

On event date, athletic trainers assisted teams through the various courses as participants challenged their strength, conditioning, power, agility, and ended with a test of endurance to show their companies and colleagues that they practice what they preach. Participants used their involvement to bring out company team members, and family members to cheer them on and promote the importance of having fun and effective corporate wellness programs at their companies.

The challenge was held at West Potomac Park, located in downtown Washington, DC.

The following is a list of the top finishers in DC that participated in the 2017 Spring Fit Company Challenge:

Top Finishers by Division

Medium Division

1) Rigil

2) Research Innovations

3) USAC

Small Division

1) Clique

2) The Federal Practice Group

Top Teams By Course

Course 1 – Level 2

1) Clique - #1206



Andy Powers

Tim Gentry

Sahar Sanie-Habib

Harleen Warraich

2) Clique - #1207



Tim Lee

John Carleton

Justin Connor

Albee Shanefelter

3) Rigil - #1208



Eric Anderson

Gail Tedesco

Rama Pokala

Sean Rada

4) Rigil - #1210



Dhrizea Makeeana

Paul Handy

Yinong Ding

Clarisse Jones

Course 2 – Level 2

1) Clique - #1206



Andy Powers

Tim Gentry

Sahar Sanie-Habib

Harleen Warraich

2) Clique - #1207 (Tie)



Tim Lee

John Carleton

Justin Connor

Albee Shanefelter

2) Rigil - #1208 (Tie)



Eric Anderson

Gail Tedesco

Rama Pokala

Sean Rada

4) Rigil - #1209



Pankaj Sharma

Ravi Mandadi

Yishak Aboye

Course 2 – Level 1

1) USAC - #1211



Mark Fultz

Mathew Stayton

Brandon Colet

2) The Federal Practice Group - #1201



Caroline Leary

Lauren Brier

Eric Montalvo

Ricardo Pitts-Wiley

3) USAC - #1212



Tori Schwetz

Hayley Taylor

Wesley Sites

Tamika Mitchell

4) USAC - #1213



Tiffany Harvey

LaShae McCullough

Lindsey Finn

Jeanette Santana-Gonzalez

Course 3 – Level 2

1) Research Innovations - #1203 (Tie)



Jason Kent

Daniel Belin

Ivy Jeong

1) USAC - #1211 (Tie)



Mark Fultz

Mathew Stayton

Brandon Colet

1) USAC - #1212 (Tie)



Tori Schwetz

Hayley Taylor

Wesley Sites

Tamika Mitchell

4) Clique - #1206



Andy Powers

Tim Gentry

Sahar Sanie-Habib

Harleen Warraich

Course 3 – Level 1

1) The Federal Practice Group - #1201



Caroline Leary

Lauren Brier

Eric Montalvo

Ricardo Pitts-Wiley

2) Research Innovations - #1204 (Tie)



Nathan Rudat

Isaac Yi

Erin Fristoe

2) Research Innovations - #1205 (Tie)



Kaitlynn Hendricks

Roger Lee

Don Mackert

About the Fit Company Institute, LLC:

The Fit Company Institute is based in Austin, Texas and is dedicated to helping companies thrive through their wellness programs. The Fit Company Challenge helps companies boost their wellness programs by offering an event based program that companies can use to highlight their current wellness offerings, kick start new ones, and create engagement for employees of all fitness levels.

Find more at http://www.fitcompany.com including details on all the Fall Fit Company Challenge event dates.