Downtown Memphis Real Estate Firm Launches New Website

Realty firm 901 Real Estate Services has just launched 901res.com. The website makes finding, buying, and selling some of the finest homes and condos in Downtown, Midtown, and East Memphis a lot easier.

"The city of Memphis is home to countless real estate opportunities for all kinds of buyers, sellers, and investors to discover," said Kendall Haney, founder and owner of 901 Real Estate Services.

"Our website's goal is to make it easy for potential homebuyers to find those properties. Whether it's a great place to raise a family, a prime investment property, or a condo in downtown that's close to jobs and vibrant urban amenities, they’re all represented in 901res.com."

The best of Memphis at your fingertips

The website's main highlight is its MLS search engine. It allows buyers to browse thousands of available home listings in and around the city of Memphis. Users can filter their search by price range, lot size, features, and location.

A curated array of the company’s most desirable properties is showcased in 901res.com’s Featured Listings page.

The Featured Communities page, on the other hand,provides users with a detailed overview of the areas 901 Real Estate Services covers, which includes available homes and amenities.

ABOUT KENDALL HANEY

Kendall Haney has helped buyers and sellers successfully close deals throughout the city of Memphis for over 33 years.

In 2012, he received his designation from the National Association of Expert Advisors and co-authored the book, "The New Rise in Real Estate."

He is also a Certified Real Estate Brokerage Manager (CRB), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Graduate, REALTOR® Institute (GRI), and a Senior Advantage Real Estate Council® (SRES) designee.

More information on Kendall Haney and his team can be found on 901res.com, along with their contact details, and guides to buying and selling properties in Memphis.

