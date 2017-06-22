To ensure an excellent user experience, the redesigned BayRiverRealty.com has become easier to navigate, and includes a facility that lets users search by property type, size, location and price.

Real estate company Bay River Realty has launched a new and improved website with a more user-friendly design for those seeking comprehensive real estate information for Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay Region, primarily the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula

At BayRiverRealty.com, owner and principal broker Jason Patton highlights the properties and attractions in Northumberland, Richmond, Lancaster, Westmoreland, and Essex Counties, with a special focus on Virginia waterfront homes and inland homes, northern neck land, and northern neck farms in these areas.

“We already rank high in Google for real estate-related searches for the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula areas of Virginia,” says Patton. “But we want to be the number one go-to website for users.”

“Technology has definitely changed the way we conduct real estate sales. When I first entered the business, the internet was just taking off with virtually no one using it to search for homes. Today, nearly all buyers begin their search online,” he adds.

What’s on BayRiverRealty.com

It employs Internet Data Exchange (IDX) solutions, allowing BayRiverRealty.com to work with other brokers to present an even broader selection of properties within its coverage areas.

There are multimedia options such as virtual tours. In-depth information on Northern Neck and Essex County focuses on the recreational, educational, economic, and healthcare options within local communities.

BayRiverRealty.com also includes tools such as a mortgage calculator, an online referral directory, and a glossary of real estate terms, among a host of convenient features. Blog posts contain updated information that’s useful to buyers and sellers.

About Jason Patton and Bay River Realty

Realtor Jason Patton has over 24 years of professional experience in real estate. He spent 15 years with United Country Real Estate, a national real estate franchise that provides training, technology, and marketing support to Realtors in rural communities.

During his time with the franchise, he was recognized as one of the nation’s top Realtors by the National Association of Realtors (NAR) in the 2003 issue of REALTOR magazine.

He also received top sales awards in his state, division, and in the country, ranking third within United Country Real Estate in 2005.

Patton became an independent broker in 2013.

More information on Jason Patton and the properties he represents can be viewed on BayRiverRealty.com. He entertains questions at telephone number 1-800-641-1263 or via email at JasonPatton(at)BayRiverRealty(dot)com.