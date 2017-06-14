"Intentional Christian: What to Do When You Don’t Know What to Do" (Discovery House) by author Daniel Ryan Day 'Intentional Christian' is the book I wish I had fifteen years ago. It offers hope and freedom for anyone struggling to figure out what they should do with their life.

Moses got a burning bush. Noah was told to build an ark. Wouldn’t it be nice if your calling was just as obvious? In his new book "Intentional Christian: What to Do When You Don’t Know What to Do" (Discovery House), author Daniel Ryan Day provides guidance for those who ask, “What am I supposed to be doing with my life?”

Today's Christian culture tends to emphasize specific life callings, and God does call certain believers to particular short-term tasks or even long-term careers. But too many people are waiting for God to hand them a dream job or reveal some big plan for their lives. In "Intentional Christian," Day explains that all they really need to know has already been revealed in Scripture. He defines the difference between “specific callings” and “common callings,” so readers can become “intentional Christians,” finding fulfillment by serving God in all things.

“I think we as a culture place a lot of pressure on young adults to figure out the rest of their lives when they are between the ages of eighteen and twenty-four—especially as it relates to choosing an occupation,” says Day. “As a result, we are left with over-stressed teenagers, major-less college students, and many young adults who bounce from job to job trying to figure out the answer to the question: What am I supposed to do with my life?”

Day spent nearly fifteen years struggling to find an answer to that question. “I was frustrated with God because I felt like God was playing a game with me. According to the Bible God had a plan for my life, but He wouldn’t tell me what it was. Or at least I thought He hadn’t told me what it was. I felt hopeless. 'Intentional Christian' is the book I wish I had fifteen years ago. It offers hope and freedom for anyone struggling to figure out what they should do with their life.”

If you’re growing tired of waiting for a sign or wondering if God really does have a plan, "Intentional Christian" is for you. Don’t waste your energy struggling to figure out the big picture. Just ask the question, “God, why am I here?” His answer may be simpler than you’d ever imagine.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Daniel Ryan Day is an author, speaker, blogger, and fellow believer who spent quite a few years trying to figure out God’s call on his life. His search for answers—accompanied by the pursuit of a master’s degree from Fuller Theological Seminary—led him to discover that God reveals every Christian’s broader calling within the pages of Scripture. Daniel attempts to live out intentional Christianity in North Carolina as a husband, father, and businessman.