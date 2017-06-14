SUMO Heavy Announces Winners of the First Annual Heavyweight Awards

SUMO Heavy (http://www.sumoheavy.com), a digital commerce strategy firm, today announced the winners of its first annual Heavyweight Awards. The Heavyweight Awards were created to recognize the everyday developers, marketers and support staff that keep e-commerce businesses running smoothly.

As a digital commerce consultancy, SUMO Heavy works with innovative brands to create e-commerce solutions with proven results. The firm is using its expertise in building and growing online retailers to identify and reward individuals who have excelled within the e-commerce space.

“Day in and day out, we witness online retail stores come to life,” says Bart Mroz, co-founder and CEO at SUMO Heavy. “Without the relatively unseen teams behind these sites, online shopping as we know it would not exist. The Heavyweight Awards are all about giving credit where credit is due.”

Judges, including peers and industry leaders, have selected this year’s winners based on quality of work, measurable results, thought leadership and future potential. This year’s inaugural winners are:

Lindsay Cosner, Digital Marketer at Nuzzle, Most Innovative Solution — The individual whose solution solved a complex marketing, operations or development problem through originality or inventiveness.

Hillary Settle, Ecommerce Marketer at Brayola, Project of the Year — The individual whose marketing, operations or development project exemplified excellence, measurable results and/or thought leadership.

“Despite how seamless online shopping may appear for consumers, the process is far from easy behind-the-scenes,” continues Mroz. “We were impressed by the caliber of our entrants and couldn’t be more happy to recognize our winners.”

Winners will receive a digital and physical award to celebrate their accomplishments, along with a video interview and blog post about what drives them to succeed in the fast-paced world of e-commerce.

