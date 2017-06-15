Our vision was to make the technical process of writing, collaborating, and publishing preparation easier for anyone involved in the academic writing process including researchers, faculty, students, and service providers.

AuthorCafe, an authoring and publishing services platform for academic writers, today emerged out of stealth. AuthorCafe’s launch is the culmination of a four year development cycle and a $2 million investment from TNQ, an India-based publishing technology and services company that serves global leaders in STM publishing.

AuthorCafe’s comprehensive platform addresses every stage of the academic writing process. The browser-based platform includes two main applications, an authoring application and a publishing services application.

The authoring application has two functionalities - content composition and digital asset management. There is a content composer in AuthorCafe that allows the user to write and style content as with any familiar word processor. It supports collaboration, edit tracking, history, chat and messaging. In addition, there is a digital asset manager, which differentiates AuthorCafe from all other word processors. The asset manager allows users to import, organize, and use all kinds of legacy digital assets (e.g. documents, images, tables, bibliographic files, email conversations) in a specific project, or reuse them across all projects. The assets can be imported and organized even long before the writing process begins.

The publishing services application is a marketplace where authors and author service providers (e.g. editors, illustrators, animators, language translators, stylists) can find and work with each other. The marketplace has a workplace built in. Here, authors and service providers can collaborate, annotate, and revise any type of project content (text, image, audio, video) until they reach the final version without leaving AuthorCafe. Invoicing and payment are also fulfilled in AuthorCafe.

“A thousand manuscripts from across multiple subject areas and geographies pass through our hands daily at TNQ. Based on this experience over two decades, our vision was to make the technical process of writing, collaborating, and publishing preparation easier for anyone involved in the academic writing process including researchers, faculty, students, and service providers,” said M.V. Bhaskar, AuthorCafe CEO. “Besides, we understand firsthand the challenges academic and research writers face in today’s digital world because some of us are researchers and writers ourselves, and provide professional services to other research writers.”

According to a STM (science, technology, medicine) report, the STM research industry was worth $25.2 billion with a CAGR of 4.5% in 2015. The report notes,“While publishers have always provided services such as peer review and copy-editing, increased competition for authors, globalisation of research, and new enabling technologies are driving an expansion of author services and greater focus on improving the author experience. One possibly emerging area is that of online collaborative writing tools: a number of start-ups have developed services and some large publishers are reported to be exploring this area.” It’s this rapidly growing market and demand for better technology that creates a large opportunity for AuthorCafe.

Potential use cases for AuthorCafe include:



Anyone who writes scholarly content with an intent to publish

Faculty to assign writing projects such as research papers and lab reports and then be able to manage, collaborate with, monitor progress, and approve assignments from multiple students all in one place

Academic institutions to integrate the platform into their university portal for publishing

Professionals looking to provide their services through a convenient, centralized marketplace that writers can easily access in one place

AuthorCafe is free to use. To sign up and get started visit http://www.authorcafe.com.

About AuthorCafe

AuthorCafe is an authoring and publishing services platform for academic writers. The platform includes powerful authoring and collaboration capabilities; a tool for managing content, references, and citations; and a marketplace of editors, language translators, illustrators and other service providers. By allowing research writers to write, collaborate on and assemble projects, as well as access and hire service providers without leaving the platform, AuthorCafe has made the process of research writing more efficient and productive. The company is headquartered in Chennai and is backed by TNQ, an India-based publishing technology and services company that serves global leaders in STM publishing. For more information visit https://authorcafe.com.