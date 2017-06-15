Western Computer Launches Dynamics ERP Q&A Series

The weekly Q&A Series that will be published on the company's YouTube channel will provide answers to questions submitted by Dynamics ERP users to help fill the knowledge gap. Dynamics NAV, Dynamics AX, and Dynamics 365 users are encouraged to use the ‘Ask Our Dynamics Expert’ form to submit questions to Western Computer. Each week Western Computer will publish an answer using the company’s YouTube channel. This Question & Answer Series will help Dynamics ERP users build product knowledge and become more familiar with available functionality.

“Microsoft provides powerful ERP products that streamline all areas of your business operations. Users across the organization often have simple questions or are unaware of functionality that the ERP solution provides,” states Katherine Turner-Lawrence, VP of Sales and Marketing at Western Computer. “We are encouraging all Dynamics ERP users to subscribe to our YouTube channel to stay up-to-date on all of the latest information surrounding their ERP. This series will provide tremendous knowledge that I am certain users will find instrumental.”

Western Computer, a Microsoft Gold Certified ERP Partner, has been providing ERP, CRM, supply chain management and business intelligence solutions for three decades. Western Computer has helped hundreds of companies, from midsize to some of the world’s largest, in selecting, implementing and reaching their business and technology objectives.

To submit a question, please complete the Ask Our Dynamics Expert form. Be sure to subscribe to Western Computer’s YouTube channel for all of the latest product information and answers.

About Western Computer

With over 160 resources across North America, Western Computer has designed and implemented business solutions for the distribution industry since 1987. Western Computer has also been ranked number 15 on Accounting Today's VAR 100 report for the third year in a row. To learn more, visit http://www.westerncomputer.com or call (805) 581-5020. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contact

Katherine Turner-Lawrence

Vice President of Sales & Marketing

805-581-5020