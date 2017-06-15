Hydraulics Online has a clear track record in getting involved with interesting challenges, so they are the perfect partner for us.

The ground-breaking Hyperloop concept is a new mode of transport in which pressurised capsules will ride on an air cushion along pressurised tubes. Hyperloop was first conceived by Elon Musk (SpaceX, Tesla) and the concept was unveiled by Musk in 2013. Since then, Musk has been developing the concept, opening a global competition to design the pods which will run on the system, and building a half-scale track located at the SpaceX HQ in Hawthorne, California.

HypED is one of 24 technical teams worldwide – and one of only four in Europe – that have been selected as finalists in the competition to build a Hyperloop Pod. The team is currently manufacturing the prototype pod and preparing for travel to California in late summer 2017, where it will compete against other finalists.

Hydraulics Online is supplying the hydraulic equipment for the pod’s dynamic elements, including the high-speed braking, which will use a hydraulic circuit in order to engage the brake at high speeds.

Adam Anyszewski, HypED President, commented: “We chose to work with Hydraulics Online because it has a very wide product offering and offers custom design services. Our design is different to existing market solutions so this expertise is important to us. Hydraulics Online has a clear track record in getting involved with interesting challenges, so they are the perfect partner for us.”

Mark Tonks, co-founder and MD at Hydraulics Online, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the HypED team in this exciting and innovative venture. The Hyperloop concept has been referred to as ‘disruptive’ because it has the potential to transform the way we travel – offering a greener solution for high-speed travel. It is exciting for us, because it demonstrates that hydraulics have an important role to play in the futuristic technologies of tomorrow. We are delighted to be working with the HypED team and will do everything we can to help support their bid in this competition.”

Alongside its technical team, the HypED team are proposing a route between London and Edinburgh as part of the Hyperloop One Global Challenge, promoting the feasibility of Hyperloop travel in the UK.

About Hydraulics Online Ltd

Thanks to its independence and strong partnerships with the major manufacturers and niche players in the industry, Hydraulics Online offers a highly competitive service to a truly global customer base. Renowned for their ability to source elusive or obsolete hydraulic equipment and supplies, Hydraulics Online also offers specialist support in hydraulic systems design, hydraulic engineering projects, and the prototyping of new hydraulic concepts.

Established in 2004, and ISO 9001 accredited, Hydraulics Online is committed to excellent customer service – offering bespoke support, global delivery, rapid and timely service, and a friendly and team-oriented approach.

More information: http://www.hydraulicsonline.com/

Email: helenbaker(at)hydraulicsonline.com

About HypED

HypED is a University of Edinburgh student society dedicated to accelerating development of Hyperloop technology and implementing Hyperloop in the UK. We have over 50 members in the team working on various aspects of the project including technical design of the prototype, manufacturing, economic feasibility, stakeholder engagement and publicity.

After a successful year, HypED has advanced to the final stages of SpaceX’s Hyperloop Pod competition, held in California in Summer 2017. We are one of 24 finalists selected to compete, after showing our technical excellence and ambition both in the previous competition and in SpaceX and university presentations. The competition challenges students to design and build a pod to race along a mile-long Hyperloop tube. For more information on the competition, please have a look at: http://www.spacex.com/hyperloop.

HypED has also progressed in the Hyperloop One Global Challenge. Our proposed route linking Edinburgh to London has been selected as a possible location for the very first commercial Hyperloop. This Summer, we will present our case at a global conference in Amsterdam, discussing the feasibility of making Hyperloop in the UK a reality.

Email: team(at)hyp-ed.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hypedinburgh/