TELA LIFE FORCE COLLECTION Power To Transform Your Hair! Powerful Roots, Powerful Hair! Hair is reborn with Tela’s Life Force Collection. This breakthrough collection is a dynamic, hyper-intelligent synthesis of invigorating probiotics, organic strengthening ingredients plus super-fruits.

Tela Beauty Organics Launches Life Force Collection

4-Product Style and Treatment Collection for Root to End Recovery. A Nexus of Probiotics, Organics, and Super-fruits – for all hair types

Tela Beauty Organics, LLC, the luxury, performance hair-care House announced today the launch of Life Force Collection, a 4-product style and treatment collection utilizing the unique power of probiotics for hair, scalp, and follicle rejuvenation. It is a revelatory and inspirational masterpiece spearheaded by the creative duo behind the Brand - Philip and Jennifer Pelusi. The Tela Life Force Collection represents the Tela Universe where hair dreams are made of, where transformation happens. To embrace human potential, it's a leap. To celebrate inspiration, imagination, movement, connection. A place of miracles.

This stunning collection features Power Shampoo and Conditioner (8.45oz, $34.00), Fountain of Hair, Vitality Serum (3.3oz, $42.00), and Probiotic Hair Mask (6.8oz, $48.00). All designed to sustain hair, scalp, and follicle strength, balance, and vitality. The collection also features a stunning limited edition introduction set, containing all 4-products in deluxe sizes ($89.00).

PROBIOTICS = HAIR & SCALP EQUILIBRIUM

Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp. Tela Life Force Collection connects all essential needs for optimum hair, scalp, and follicle health. The powerful benefits of probiotics help to sustain hair and scalp health, strength, and vitality. Keeping your hair and scalp vibrant from root to end.

POWERFUL ROOTS, POWERFUL HAIR

Hair is reborn with Tela’s Life Force Collection. This breakthrough collection is a dynamic, hyper-intelligent synthesis of invigorating probiotics, organic strengthening ingredients plus super-fruits for longevity, resilience, and regenerative strength.

Tela Life Force Collection works to activate the vital, self-adjusting balance in which triggers healthy hair to thrive and persist! Bringing a whole new world for each hair strand to evoke its very own hair power — full of life, fearless hair!

The 4-Product Collection Includes:

Power Shampoo & Conditioner – For Longevity, Resilience and Vitality



Supercharged probiotic formula unleashes powerful nutrition and strength for hair and scalp.

Active with Hair Immunity Complex™, Tela’s proprietary probiotic technology

Plus over 35 certified organics + super fruits to tone and strengthen hairs’ follicle, and scalp region for vibrant, resilient hair.

Keeps hair color protected, lux, silky & smooth.

Fountain of Hair, Vitality Serum

All-in-one style + treatment serum invigorates and energizes roots and hair.

This remarkable all-in-one, multi-task style serum PLUS daily treatment provides anti-aging benefits to your hair, scalp, and follicle region.



Designed to renew, revitalize and strengthen hair from root to end.

Keeping hair healthy long-term, and improving hairs' ability to thrive with vibrancy and lux quality.

Active with Hair Immunity Complex™, Tela’s proprietary probiotic technology

Plus over 35 certified organics + super fruits for youthful, bouncy, resilient hair.

Keeps hair color protected, lux, silky and smooth.

Think Skincare for Your Hair.

HOW TO: Apply daily, as your first step for long term results and benefits. Use as a primer to prep your style on wet or dry hair. Massage 4-6 pumps into your scalp to invigorate roots and through the length of your hair to impart a light modern texture and vibe. Adds hydration, shine, and smoothing benefits. Use with Tela Power Shampoo & Power Conditioner.

LUXURIOUS WEEKLY DEEP HAIR TREATMENT: Massage 4-6 pumps into the scalp, from root to end. Then, apply Tela Probiotic Hair Mask. Leave in for 5-10 minutes, then rinse. Or, leave in overnight for deep transformative results. Rinse. For all hair types

Probiotic Hair Mask

Hydrate, Strengthen, Repair. Root to End Recovery Hair & Scalp Treatment Mask. Potent, and deeply restorative hair mask delivers optimum nutrition to hair and scalp. Brings life, and outrageous shine back to your hair.

Super-charged intensive at home professional treatment deeply repairs, hydrates, and strengthens hair from root to end, nourishing and stimulating hair follicles and scalp region for long term regenerative ability.

It's infused with Tela Immunity Complex™, which helps to invigorate, strengthen, and nurture hair and scalp to promote healthy hair follicles.

Super-concentrated with Probiotic-enhanced performance and over 35 certified organics + super-fruits to deeply hydrate, repair, detoxify, exfoliate and revitalize hair and scalp for improved elasticity, radiance, and luxurious shine.

Tela’s unique Regenerating Blend of Organic Burdock, Horsetail, Reishi Mushroom, Red Sage, Sprouted Soy strengthens, and invigorates; reinventing hair into stronger, healthier hair fabric.

Keeps hair color protected, lux, silky & smooth

HOW TO: Remove excess water from clean wet hair. Apply evenly through hair from roots to ends. Tip: Comb through for best results. Leave in for 5-10 minutes. Rinse. Use 1 or 2 times per week in place of Power Conditioner. In between treatments, use Power Shampoo and Conditioner and Fountain of Hair Serum for optimum benefits. For all hair types

Root to End Recovery Kit

Daily style and treatment ritual for Hair, Scalp, and Follicle Power!

Stunning limited edition introduction set, containing all 4-products in deluxe sizes.



Power Shampoo & Conditioner, 5oz

Fountain of Hair, Vitality Serum, 1.7oz

Probiotic Hair Mask, 3.3oz

BEAUTY & STRENGTH

Powerhouse Anti-Aging Ingredients

Each Life Force Collection product is made with Tela’s 35 Certified Organic Ingredient Base Blend of Antioxidants, Super-Fruits, Strengthening Proteins, Anti-Irritants, Moisturizers, and Sun & Color Protectants

TELA HAIR IMMUNITY COMPLEX ™

Tela’s proprietary blend of probiotic enzymes with over 35 certified organic ingredients + super-fruits give nutrition to the scalp and follicle regions for youthful, vibrant hair health. Fermented Kelp Extract works in tandem for complete, instantaneous hydration and nutrient rich delivery.

PATENT PENDING HYDRO PELUSI CERAMIDE COMPLEX

A ‘nerve center’ for unsurpassed healthy hair possibility. Unleashes radiance, gleaming shine, color

vibrancy, lux texture, full body, style freedom, and health for your hair.

TELA’S CERTIFIED ORGANIC REGENERATING BLEND

Organic Burdock, Horsetail, Reishi Mushroom, Red Sage, Sprouted Soy

CERTIFIED ORGANIC QUINOA

Known as the “Mother Grain” restores strength and shine

CERTIFIED ORGANIC PEPPERMINT & ALOE

Soothing, calming, and healing benefits for hair and scalp

NO WATER IN THE FORMULA!

Instead, Oolong, Green and White Tea for super-charged anti-oxidant power

Vegan, color-safe, and free of gluten, parabens, formaldehydes, propylene glycol, and sulfates

THINK SKINCARE FOR YOUR HAIR

Cleanse, condition, treat your scalp. You would never dream of skipping your daily skincare routine. The same thing applies for your hair and scalp - because you wear your hair everyday.

Probiotics plays a special role for supporting healthy skin. And, this includes the sensitive skin that makes up our scalp region. Tela's use of Probiotic Technology supports skin to maintain equilibrium between its ability to stay hydrated and for skin’s natural defenses to protect itself optimally for root to end recovery.



PROBIOTICS: ROOT TO END RECOVERY



Improves skin immunity, in turn, strengthens the scalp skin barrier

Improve skin moisturization by reducing hydration loss

Preserves the integrity between scalp skin and its ability to protect itself

Overall health and wellness of hair, scalp and follicle function

Anti-inflammatory



GET TO THE ROOT OF IT, FOLLOW YOUR FOLLICLE

All signature Philip Pelusi product design and artistry process begins with the scalp and hair follicle. With an emphasis on damage reduction, overall strength and enhancing hair's’ natural attributes.

At Tela, we treat hair like fabric — think cashmere and silk.

In this approach, we consider that hairs’ first priority is to be authentically healthy from the inside out.

The protective action of Philip Pelusi’s Patent Pending Hydro Pelusi Ceramide Complex, combined with the reparative properties of Tela’s distinctive and proprietary organic formulas keep hair's natural lipids fortified with moisture creating a perfect balance for optimum color protection results and free radical, anti-age protection. Hair is left fully restored, hydrated and in a healthy hair state.

Tela Beauty Organics represents the future of hair-care with signature products that go far beyond just function and composition by combining treatment ingredients with styling capabilities and professional performance.

Tela Beauty Organics has been hand-picked to feature the collection at Cosmoprof North America this summer in the prestigious Discover Beauty curated and spotlighted arena.

Tela Beauty Organics is innovation and performance, combining organics, high-tech science, and patent pending technology in unprecedented ways. Tela is the first Brand to combine 35 USDA Certified Organics to promote gleaming, luxe quality hair. And to treat hair as you would your finest fabric – think cashmere and silk. Tela provides advanced solutions, and pioneering product artistry by Philip Pelusi as a provocative approach to healthy hair and skin care that todays’ consumers are hungry for. Welcome to the innovation and product wisdom behind Tela Beauty Organics by Philip Pelusi.

Tela is Made for Everyone!

Tela is made for everyone. That is what makes Tela's performance so unique and special. Tela is a highly evolved approach to getting the hair results we want: optimum shine, strength, resilience, protection and sophisticated style. A modern day solution to maintaining luxe hair fabric. Hair that glistens from roots to ends with a scalp environment that promotes a healthy, strong future.

Tela formulas represent something exhilarating – the ability to harmonize science with over 35+ certified organic ingredients, and to provide what people want most from their beauty products – 100% effectiveness, sophisticated style, and a luxurious experience in their discovery.

Philip Pelusi’s experience working with thousands of different hair types has been his living laboratory for developing over 200 Philip Pelusi signature product formulas and professional grade solutions for all hair care needs. His bold, courageous and innovative pioneering product artistry approach is one-of-a-kind, and is pure magic.

Love,

TELA

