Jeffrey Sweeney Chairs Landmark InsureTech and SecureTech Conference

“We are hugely looking forward to growing these events across the US and beyond, through only topical, impact-focused companies, panels, and showcase events,” said Zee West, Events Coordinator at US Capital Partners.

US Capital Partners Inc. hosted a thought-provoking digital technology conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, May 30th. Held at Parisoma, the event focused on the $4.5 trillion insurance industry and specifically InsureTech, which is still at a stage of infancy. The event also explored the growing cyber-security sector, which has risen to the top of the international priority list in areas ranging from politics to national defense and from smart homes to our global economic system.

US Capital Partners Inc. is a full-service private investment bank headquartered in San Francisco. Through its affiliate broker dealer, US Capital Global Securities, LLC, the firm provides private placement services and has wide distribution for debt and equity private placements. The firm has a successful history of backing highly promising technology companies.

Presenters at the San Francisco event included Paul Sun, President and CEO at IronYun; Stephanie Louis, Cloud Ecosystem Business Development Manager at IBM; Alistair Paterson, CEO and Founder of Digital Shadows, who worked with the Bank of England to define the new CBEST cyber threat standard; Andrii Zamovsky, Founder of Etherium blockchain platform Ambisafe; and Martin Enriquez, an innovator and executive at MagicCube, which focuses on security for mobile apps and software.

Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Partners, presided as panel chair. As usual, Sweeney put the panel to the test through engaging questions about the industry and about their technology companies and solutions.

The event showcased IronYun, a next-generation artificial intelligence (AI), deep-learning, big-data video search software company. IronYun’s video analytics software solutions have recently been deployed by ACER Inc., a Taiwanese multinational hardware and electronics corporation, and by Foxconn Technology Group, a Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturer of products like iPhone, Nintendo DS, and Xbox One.

Since 1998, US Capital Partners has been providing well-structured, custom finance solutions to private and public companies in the United States and abroad. Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Partners, operating with its affiliate US Capital Global Securities, LLC, is a full-service private investment bank with a wide distribution for debt and equity private placements. The group makes debt investments between $500,000 and $100 million, participates in debt facilities, and offers asset management, financial advisory services for buy-side and sell-side engagements, and capital formation, including early-stage financings requiring equity or debt. For more information, visit http://www.uscapitalpartners.net.

