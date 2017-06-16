It is important for us to ensure that all the metric evidence required by the certification can easily be extracted from the data collected in our service management software.

The SDI Global Best Practice Service Desk accreditation programme has been specifically designed to certify service desk quality by reviewing all aspects of the operation including management, resources, tools, training and delivery, strategy, planning and continual service improvement.

For organisations planning to achieve SDI’s Service Desk Certification, a series of pre-configured reports from within Marval’s IT service management software make it easy to generate the performance metrics required. Providing easy, efficient and intuitive access to core service desk metrics will prove invaluable for all service desk operations taking part in SDI’s Service Desk Certification programme.

Tessa Troubridge, SDI's CEO, commented “SDI’s goal is to inspire service desks to be brilliant by driving improvements and performance in service desks through alignment to a core set of measures that can be used to engage their IT departments and the wider business.” She continued “Easy, efficient and intuitive access to core service desk metrics is invaluable for every service desk operation, not just those taking part in SDI’s popular Service Desk Certification programme, and I am thrilled that Marval continues to make these comprehensive yet easy-to-use metrics reports available to the many service desks using their software. Their recent upgraded reporting has enabled us to once again accredit metrics reporting in Marval’s ITSM software as compliant with the SDI Service Desk Standard."

Commenting on the accreditation, Greg Pritchett, Managing Director of Marval said, “Many of our customers have chosen to adopt the SDC standard, and it is important for us to ensure that all the metric evidence required by the certification can easily be extracted from the data collected in our service management software. Our product has been certified since 2014 and we are pleased to have met the latest criteria requested by the SDI in our recent audit.”

About Marval

Marval is committed to the on-going development of integrated ITSM software, consultancy and education. It is a single-source supplier for all ITSM needs, designed to improve service quality, productivity, customer satisfaction and reduce costs.

Marval MSM ITSM software is certified as ITIL process compliant to gold level under the AXELOS ITIL Software Scheme and assessed by PinkVERIFY - to 15 ITIL processes. The product has also been designed to support ITSM standards such as ISO/IEC 20000.

The integrated software solution ensures a reliable IT and service infrastructure, increased productivity and adaptability in service provision. It has been implemented by organisations across many diverse sectors worldwide. Marval MSM is used by internal and external support and by providers of outsourced and managed services.

Marval is a major practitioner, innovator, thought leader and contributor to good practice and standards in ITSM and is co-author of ITIL and ISO/IEC 20000. It has been helping customers deliver service excellence since 1989 and understands what it takes to become a world-class service team.

