BEC (Systems Integration) Ltd, a leading provider of automated data capture and voice solutions for use within the supply chain, logistics and manufacturing industries, has formed a partnership with Kellton Tech, a global leader in digital transformation with astrongexpertise in enterprise solutions.

The partnership will help infuse SAP’s latest capabilities into BEC’s solutions, enabling them to successfullyimplement S/4 HANA migration.

Based on its eSmart® Data Capture software suite, BEC’s innovative solutions leverage the power of ERP to deliver improved accuracy and productivity within its clients’warehouse, distribution centre and manufacturing departments. With a strong emphasis on voice-based technology, BEC’s solutions are totally flexible andare able to accommodate the specific data capture needs of any business, helping to streamline processes, increase accuracy and efficiency and ultimately cut costs.

Established almost 25 years ago, BEC’s consultative approach and strong industry knowledge have enabled its customers to leverage the latest best-of-breed products, software and services to maximise their output; a skill which has harnessed an impressive list of clients which includes Raleigh, Haribo, Estee Lauder, Malcolm Group, Baxters and Kerrygold.

BEC is also a member of GS1, the global standards agency for barcoding, and boasts a team of GS1-certified consultants, encompassing decades of experience in seamlessly integrating and developing data capture software solutionsto various business hosts, including SAP.

Tony Hampson, Managing Director at BEC, comments, “Kellton Tech is a pioneer in the SAP services space due to its breadth and depth of services and global leadership in digital transformation. We look forward to harnessing Kellton Tech’s SAP expertise and global footprint to enhance our implementation services and solution delivery to our clients.”

Kellton Tech’s expertise in SAP continues to grow from strength to strength. A certified SAP Gold Partner, it ranks among the top 3% of partners in North America to earn re-certification as a SAP Partner Center of Expertise. In a development that is representative of its cutting-edge expertise in SAP, Kellton Tech was selected to develop a video serieson migration, from SAP ECC to S/4HANA 1610. As one of the first organisations to implement S/4 HANA when it was released in 2015, and among the few to possess SAP Hybris expertise, Kellton Tech is uniquely-qualified in the SAP implementation business.

Expressing his delight on the partnership, Gerard Eivers, General Manager – Europe at Kellton Tech, comments, “We have always admired BEC’s innovative solutions and are happy to thus empower their ability to deliver better strategic value to their customers. Kellton Tech’s SAP implementation capabilities have been the key pillar for many enterprises, from startups to Fortune 500 companies for driving digital transformation of their systems.We are committed to leveraging SAP’s innovations, including S/4 HANA and Hybris, to enable enterprises to benefit from operational synergies and real-time insights through enterprise-wide integration.”

About Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.

Kellton Tech Solutions Limited is a public listed (BSE& NSE: KELLTONTEC), CMMi Level 3 and ISO 9001:2008 certified global IT services organization. It is headquartered in Hyderabad, India and has development centers in the United States, Europe and India. For two innovative decades, Kellton Tech has put into practice the vision upon which it was founded viz. "to offer infinite possibilities with technology". The company is committed to providing end-to-end IT solutions, strategic technology consulting, and offshore product development services. Kellton Tech serves the full gamut of customers including startups, SMBs, enterprises, and Fortune 500 businesses. The organization has serviced customers representing a wide range of verticals including retail, travel, e-commerce, education, hospitality, advertising, market research, manufacturing, consumer goods, logistics, SCM, and non-profits. Kellton Tech is also a global leader in providing Enterprise Mobility Solutions, Mobile Application Development, Enterprise Solutions &Internet of Things.

About BEC (Systems Integration) Ltd.

BEC (Systems Integration) Ltd is a specialist provider of Automated Data Capture solutions for use in the supply chain and manufacturing industry. With the aim of removing costs from your businesses, BEC offers a comprehensive set of services from initial consultation, advice and design, through to delivery, implementation and after-sales support. Offering access to a range of cutting-edge data collection products, including voice-directed technologies, BEC’s future-proof solutions integrate seamlessly into any host system to fulfil business and commercial requirements. Having delivered the first integrated voice-directed picking solution for Lawson/Info M3, BEC is also a Total Solutions Partner of Vocollect, the world leader in voice-based solutions for mobile workers. Through the development of impressive and innovative product handling solutions with voice technology at their core, BEC has helped businesses within the manufacturing, engineering and food and beverage industries improve upon their accuracy, productivity and customer service. For more information about BEC please visit http://www.becsi.co.uk

Media Contact Details

AnupamKumari (Manager – Corporate Communications)

Kellton Tech Solutions Limited.

M: +91-8179592650; O: +91 40 44333000 – Extn. 3005

E: media(at)kelltontech(dot)com