Vermet Named General Manager of DEUTZ Power Center Midwest

Dominick A. “Nick” Vermet is the new general manager of the DEUTZ Power Center Midwest in North Kansas City, MO. Vermet will be tasked with managing the Midwest operation, with additional responsibility for both the DEUTZ Service Center St. Louis and the soon-to-open DEUTZ Service Center Chicago locations.

Prior to accepting his new position, Vermet was a regional business manager for DEUTZ in the South Central region, working primarily with distributor Stewart & Stevenson in Houston, TX. Before joining DEUTZ, Vermet enjoyed a rich history of working with key players in the industry such as Penske Corporation, Toyota, DaimlerChrysler and Hino Trucks. Vermet holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan.

“We’re pleased to have someone with Nick’s experience move into this very important managerial role,” said Robert Mann, DEUTZ Corporation president and CEO. “We feel strongly that our Power Center/Service Center concept is the best way to fully support our OEM partners, dealers and end-user customers across the Midwest. Nick’s background demonstrates his proven ability to effectively manage people and processes, and we look forward to additional positive momentum at DEUTZ Power Center Midwest and its two Service Centers under his leadership.”

DEUTZ Power Centers and Service Centers provide regularly scheduled maintenance and emergency service of DEUTZ engines at their location or at a customer’s site via traveling service technicians and service trucks. They sell genuine DEUTZ parts and fluids to customers, dealers and qualified OEM dealers with DEUTZ-powered equipment. DEUTZ Power Centers also provide an extensive range of value-added products and services to better match customer needs and exceed expectations. They design, engineer and manufacture DEUTZ-branded power packages and sell new DEUTZ diesel or natural gas engines and DEUTZ Xchange remanufactured engines to customers within their designated sales area.

To learn more about DEUTZ Power Centers or Service Centers, as well as the complete line of DEUTZ diesel and natural gas engines, please visit http://www.deutzsupport.com.