MultiTech’s Stefan Lindvall Recognized as 2017 Owler Top Rated CEO

Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of M2M and IoT devices, today announced that CEO Stefan Lindvall was awarded an 2017 Owler Top Rated CEO award. Stefan Lindvall brings more than 20 years of high level experience in the wireless industry to MultiTech.

For the first time, Owler is honoring the top rated CEOs on their platform. CEOs are rated by members of the Owler community, who have collectively contributed more than a quarter million ratings this year. Owler analyzed those ratings, ultimately distributing 1,000 awards to the highest rated CEOs from over 167,000 CEOs on Owler. Winners span from 50 cities and 25 industries worldwide. Stefan Lindvall was in good company, making the list alongside leaders of Salesforce, LinkedIn, and Netflix.

2017 Owler Top Rated CEO Awards provide a complete market view of a CEO’s rating, which includes ratings from employees, competitors, followers, and general Owler users.

Additionally, Stefan Lindvall has created one of the leading wireless design services companies in the U.S, Connected Development. Prior to MultiTech and Connected Development, Stefan served as President of the Americas at Wavecom and before that held various leadership positions at Sony-Ericsson and Ericsson including, Vice President m2m Sales, Americas. Lindvall received his MSc in Industrial Engineering and Management from the University of Linkoping, Sweden.

“The 2017 Owler Top Rated CEO Awards are a true market view of the most esteemed CEOs,” said Jim Fowler, CEO at Owler. “These winners are truly the best of breed: they beat out the other 99.4 percent of leaders on our platform to win a coveted 2017 Owler Top Rated CEO Award.”

About Owler

Owler is the world’s largest community-based business insights platform that business professionals use to outsmart their competition, gain competitive insights, and uncover the latest industry news and alerts. Owler is powered by an active community of 1 million business professionals who contribute unique business insights such as competitors, private company revenue, and CEO ratings. From startups all the way to large enterprises (including 96% of the Fortune 500), CEOs, salespeople, marketers, product managers, and all types of business professionals use Owler daily.

Launched in 2014, and funded by Norwest Venture Partners and Trinity Ventures, Owler is headquartered in San Mateo, CA with offices in Spokane, WA, and Coimbatore, India.

About MultiTech

MultiTech designs, develops and manufactures communications equipment for the industrial internet of things – connecting physical assets to business processes to deliver enhanced value. Our commitment to quality and service excellence means you can count on MultiTech products and people to address your needs, while our history of innovation ensures you can stay ahead of the latest technology with a partner who will be there for the life of your solution. For more information, please visit http://www.multitech.com or visit our mbed page here.

