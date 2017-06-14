Oum Rugs promotes the quality and authenticity of Moroccan Berber Rugs, while also bringing attention to the artists who dedicate up to six weeks of labor to make each rug.

Boston, MA: Oum Rugs Co., a Boston-based designer and marketer of hand-crafted Moroccan Berber Rugs, today announced the official launch of its Corporate Headquarters in Boston’s Back Bay, to support the company’s global online sales and marketing efforts.

Following a style that dates back several millennia, Moroccan Berber Rugs offer a unique fusion of fashion and durability that is well-suited for decorating high-traffic areas in homes or offices. Each piece in the Oum Rugs’ collection, whether new or vintage, is a unique, hand-woven piece of art that honors the heritage and imagination of the Berber weavers in Morocco and other parts of the world.

Oum Rugs’ charter is to promote the elegance, quality and authenticity of Moroccan Berber Rugs, while also bringing attention to the talented artists who dedicate up to six weeks of labor for each rug. In addition to generously compensating each artist, Oum Rugs also donates a portion of its proceeds to Education For All (EFA) Morocco – a local NGO that provides girls from rural Moroccan communities access to education.

Company Co-founder Ismail Tazi was inspired by a simple idea, after attending a friend’s wedding and presenting the newlyweds with a handwoven Moroccan Berber rug from his native country of Morocco. Several in attendance marveled at the beauty of the elegant, yet understated item. This inspired Ismail to travel to the Atlas Mountains in Northwest Africa, and spend time in the villages where Moroccan Berber rugs are made, to learn more about the product, the process, and the artists that weave them.

“My goal was to offer wide-spread access to the same unique rugs that I’d grown up with all of my life, while at the same time, providing greater compensation and new opportunities to the artists that make these amazing items,” states Ismail Tazi.

“Oum means mother in Moroccan. We strive to bridge the gap between the weavers and customers by providing holistic insights into Berber weaving, culture and life - on our online blog and also on social media (@myoumrugs),” states Abby DeLaney, Oum Rugs Co.’ Director of Operations. “We invite everyone to check us out online, and view our inventory of unique and authentic handwoven pieces that can be incorporated into most any aesthetic, starting at $390.”

Oum Rugs Co. is a registered business in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. All products ordered online ship from Boston, Massachusetts, via the UPS Store. More information is available at http://www.oumrugs.com. Follow Oum Rugs Co. on Instragram, Facebook and Twitter (@Oumrugs).

