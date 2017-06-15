“We are very pleased to have the opportunity to share our unique and highly beneficial supplements with retail buyers at this upcoming EPPS event,” said Josh Buckman, CEO of Gevir.

Gevir, a brand that offers powder and capsule supplements sourced from deer antler velvet, will take part in the upcoming Weight Management, Sports Nutrition and Vitamin Efficient Planning Program Session (EPPS) in Chandler, Arizona.

The ECRM event, which runs June 25-30, will feature key retail buyers across all channels of the American market. Gevir’s 100 percent pure deer antler velvet supplements offer a range of benefits for individuals dealing with a range of health issues.

“We are very pleased to have the opportunity to share our unique and highly beneficial supplements with retail buyers at this upcoming EPPS event,” said Josh Buckman, CEO of Gevir. “Deer velvet has been used for many generations to help address a wide variety of health concerns, and we have been able to modernize those formulas to deliver supplements that truly make an impact for people. Attending this event will be a great step forward as we continue to expand our brand’s presence in the U.S. market.”

Based in New Zealand, Gevir was founded in Clint and Shelley Thomsen in 1990. At the time, the couple hoped to develop a solution for Shelley’s multiple sclerosis (MS). After reviewing all the treatment options available, the Thomsens discovered that deer antler velvet had been used for thousands of years as an ancient Chinese tonic for treating many different health conditions, including MS.

Clint and Shelley began harvesting the velvet, which grows on deer antlers each year and is sustainably harvested by Gevir’s deer farmers in the spring. Shelley’s MS symptoms never progressed after she began consuming deer velvet.

Buckman and his wife, Penny, purchased Gevir in 2015. Over the past several years, they have built on the Thomsen’s work in creating highly sustainable and effective deer antler supplements. Buckman also has had personal experiences with deer velvet, as it helped him deal with the symptoms of shoulder injuries he sustained as a rugby player.

Gevir uses only sustainable deer velvet from the best deer farmers in New Zealand. All farmers must be accredited by the New Zealand Veterinary Association and certified through stringent animal welfare codes to ensure all animals are treated humanely. Gevir also does not use any human-made synthetics or chemicals in its products.

The product comes in both capsules and jars. For more information on Gevir, visit http://www.gevir.co.nz.