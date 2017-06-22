Christie Demonstrates Capabilities at Asian Expo

Christie®, a leader in creating and delivering the world’s best visual and audio experiences, is showcasing innovative digital applications and technologies designed for the leisure and attractions industry at the Asian Attractions Expo 2017, taking place at Marina Bay Sands, June 14-16.

At booth B1122, visitors can learn more about how unique forms of visual technologies are designed and deployed by entertainment designers, operators and owners to create the most exciting experiences to draw in the crowds. On show is a mesmerizing projection mapping demonstration made possible using the Christie Mystique™ suite of tools that augment Christie’s award-winning Boxer 4K30 3DLP® projectors, and Christie Pandoras Box image processing systems to make it simpler to create spectacular visual experiences.

“Christie is known for its expertise in delivering powerful visual experiences and we are proud to demonstrate our capabilities to leisure and attractions industry professionals at this year’s Asian Attractions Expo,” commented Ken Wheatley, senior director, Christie Asia Pacific. “From smaller-scale events and environments to large venues, shows and attractions, our dependable suite of projection, image processing and auto-calibration software solutions are well placed to support the client’s and designer’s concepts, ignite visitors’ senses, and bring excitement to the future of destination attractions.”

Lin Yu, Vice President, Christie Asia Pacific, added, “With the increased demand for themed attractions in the Asia Pacific region, Christie is well-positioned to leverage on the rapid growth of this industry, support industry partners and clients in defining digital media strategies, and deliver state-of-the-art installations that deliver superior ROI. We look forward to demonstrating how Christie’s cutting-edge visual technologies, combined with creativity and innovation, can lead to new trends that enhance the visitor experience at large-scale venues.”

Supporting the design, installation, and operation of themed attraction venues and other entertainment destinations, Christie Mystique is first in the industry to offer a full suite of services, software and hardware solutions for complex visual systems. It demonstrates Christie’s wealth of technical capabilities and industry-leading services to ensure an extraordinary experience throughout its entire lifecycle. With the Mystique suite of solutions, both partners and clients can continue to confidently work with Christie for all of their location based entertainment needs from idea to reality.

Christie technologies on show at Falcon Treehouse and TEA booths

Besides the exciting booth showcase, Christie technologies is powering the visual contents of Falcon’s Treehouse’s and the Themed Entertainment Association’s (TEA) booths at L313 and L249 respectively with an array of its award-winning Christie MicroTiles® - the ultimate digital canvas for delivering amazing image quality, and vibrant, true-to-life colors in almost any shape and size.

Arranged in a 50-unit configuration at Falcon’s Treehouse’s booth, and a four tall and six wide array at the TEA booth, Christie MicroTiles® display a variety of highly engaging content that captivate visitors and turn heads. Renowned for their ability to maintain color depth, high contrast and high brightness at 3200K color temperature, Christie MicroTiles deliver ultra-high resolution images and lifelike colors in a variety of entertainment applications.

Organized by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), the annual Asian Attractions Expo is the region’s premier global conference and trade show for the attractions industry. An estimated 8,000 industry professionals from over 50 countries are expected to take part in the event, with a trade show floor showcasing products and services from more than 300 companies across all sectors in the attractions realm.

About Christie

