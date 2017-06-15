Galician Cinema and Food Festival The Galician Cinema and Food Festival was created to promote the best Galician talent in cinema and culinary arts, as well as to promote Galicia as a major cultural destination to the United States

For the third consecutive year, The Galician Cinema and Food Festival (“GC&FF”) will be held from June 27 through June 30, 2017 in New York City at the Instituto Cervantes. This year, GC&FF is honored to welcome Ivan Dominguez, the first Galician Michelin StarChef, who is one of the nine founding members of the elite Galician culinary group “Nove Grupo Gastronómico”. Dominguez also participated in the 11th Annual StarChefs International Chefs Congress where he shared the stage with another top chef from Spain, Elena Arzak. This will be the first time Dominguez will perform in front of a New York audience, preparing some of the best delicacies of the new Atlantic cuisine.

The GC&FF, is a pioneering project aiming to showcase Galicia's talent in film and the culinary arts, as well as to promote Galicia as a major cultural destination. The Festival is made possible thanks to the support of the Galician Government and private sponsors such as Estrella Galicia, Aceites Abril and Bateamar. It´s the week of Galicia in the United States.

This year, the GC&FF film showcase will feature “Alén do Cosmos” (Beyond the Cosmos), the story of Santiago Formoso, the first Spaniard to win a championship ring with a major sports team in the USA, decades before the success of Pau Gasol in the NBA. Formoso, a Galician who emigrated to New York at the end of the 60s, became a football player with the legendary New York Cosmos team, alongside stars such as Pelé, Franz Beckenbauer, Carlos Alberto and Johan Cruyff. Mr. Formoso will be present for the screening, as well as the film’s director, Pedro Pablo Alonso. After the screening, Mr. Formoso and Mr. Alonso will discuss the film in an open conversation with the audience.

Also for the first time, the Festival will showcase the best Galician short films such as “Einstein-Rosen”, a multi-awarded science fiction comedy, directed by Olga Osorio; “Decorado” by Alberto Vázquez, Goya Award Winner 2017 and “The Suitor”, Best Cinematography award winner at Indieworks 2017, directed by Álvaro Congosto.

The Festival will kick-off with the documentary “Cocinando en el Fin del Mundo” (Cooking at the World´s End), about how “Grupo Nove Gastronómico” developed an idea of gastronomy grounded in tradition, with profound respect for the ingredients and their source, but using radically new culinary techniques. While the film is being screened for the general audience, Ivan Dominguez will conduct a private cooking demonstration for the press, food influencers and VIPs, in which he will explore the flavors of the Atlantic Cuisine with delicacies such as abalone, imported directly from Spain exclusively for this event.

On its second day, The GC&FF will present the best of Galicia’s “Heroic” viniculture, so called because of the harsh conditions in which the vines are planted such as very steep hillsides. In this type of wine production, Galicia’s is known to be the riskiest of all. Galicia’s wines have been well recognized by critics worldwide for the past decade and they were chosen by President Obama for the toast at the last Hispanic Gala. The Festival will hold a wine tasting with some of the best wines from the region such as Pazo das Bruxas, (Albariño grape) and Regina Viarum (Mencia grape). This event is open only to the press , influencers and VIPs.

For the final culinary event, the festival will be hosting a reception where the guests will enjoy top wines from Galicia, a tasting by Chef Dominguez, and other featured products from the region. Mr. Domiguez and other artists participating in the Festival will be mingling with attendees.

On June 30th, the GC&FF will conclude with the documentary “Esquence Monelos” (forget Monelos), the Mestre Mateo 2017 best Documentary, Cinematography and Editing winner.

The GC&FF program follows:

Tuesday, June 27th, 7:00pm - 9:00pm: Opening Night



Documentary: “Cocinando en el Fin del Mundo” (Cooking at the World´s End), about the elite cuisine of “Nove Grupo Gastronómico”

Cooking demonstration by Ivan Dominguez (Media invite only, limited seating)

Wednesday, June 28th 7:00pm – 9:00pm



Short Films: “Einstein-Rosen”, Best Short Film Winner at Mestre Mateo Awards 17, “Decorado” Best Animation Short Film at Mestre Mateo and Goya Awards 2017 and “The Suitor”, by Álvaro Congosto.

Second Filmmakers Meeting

Wine Tasting with wines from Pazo das Bruxas (Albariño grape) and Regina Viarum (Mencía grape). (Media invite only, limited seating)

Thursday, June 29th 7:00pm – 9:00pm



Documentary: "Alén do Cosmos" + Q&A with Santiago Formoso and the director

Closing reception at the Instituto Cervantes.

Friday, June 30th 7:00pm – 9:00pm



Documentary: "Esquence Monelos", Best Documentary Winner at Mestre Mateo Awards 2017

For more information about the festival and the most updated schedule, please visit:

http://www.galiciancinemafestival.gal

To register to any of the events open to the public please visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/d/ny--new-york/galician-cinema-and-film-festival/?mode=search

About Galician Cinema and Food Festival (GC&FF)

In 2015, The Galician Cinema and Food Festival was created to promote the best Galician talent in cinema and culinary arts, as well as to promote Galicia as a major cultural destination to the United States. The Festival is promoted by the Xunta de Galicia and the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF), and private sponsors such as Estrella Galicia, Aceites Abril and Bateamar.

About Instituto Cervantes

Instituto Cervantes is a not for profit organization created by the Spanish government in 1991. Its mission is to promote the Spanish language and to contribute to the advancement of the cultures of all Spanish speaking countries and communities.