Petplan Reveals Top Take Your Pet to Work Day “Faux Paws”

Fetch your lint rollers: workplaces across the U.S. and Canada will get their fill of fur on June 22 and 23 during Petplan’s Take Your Cat to Work Day and Pet Sitters International’s Take Your Dog to Work Day®. But before companies open their doors to their four-footed friends, Petplan says HR departments should focus on safety first.

Companies may roll out the red carpet to welcome employee pets during these annual events, but ignoring basic no-no’s can keep an office from being truly pet friendly. Fortunately, Petplan knows a thing or two about keeping pets safe in the workplace: their office is completely pet friendly, allowing employees to bring their pets to work with them every day.

So to help the rest of us keep workpets’ compensation claims to a minimum, Petplan lists the most common mistakes employers make that can put office pets in peril.

Petplan’s Top Five Take Your Pet to Work Day “Faux Paws”

#1: Open trash cans within reach. Pets have a penchant for digging in garbage and eating what they find there (whether it’s food or not!). GI upset is the most common insurance claim at Petplan — and not cheap to treat! To prevent tummy troubles, workers should be sure to keep cans covered. Or better yet: do away with individual trash cans for the day.

Average cost to treat (GI upset): $850*

#2: Foreign objects on the floor. Pens, pen caps, pushpins and other office staples (like staples!) are commonly found on floors, and can become serious and expensive hazards if they get stuck in a pet’s digestive tract (and don’t forget wires and cables that can give pets a shocking experience!). Make sure the cleaning crew does a thorough sweep the night before — or at least have employees sniff around for any stray items before pets arrive, and tuck wires safely away to avoid temptation.

Average cost to treat (foreign body ingestion): $1,700*

#3: Erratic traffic patterns. Rolling office chairs can be a wheel danger; tail injuries are a common concern. So much movement is like an obstacle course for pets trying to catch a catnap — and injuries can steamroll a pet parent’s budget. While getting rid of chairs may not be possible, employees should be extra careful and always check under desks before sitting down.

Average cost to treat (tail injury): $700*

#4: Too much food. Break room staples like coffee and leftover birthday cake, and snack options like certain types of nuts or granola with raisins are all poisonous to pets. Dispose of or safely secure all food items (or eat them!) before little scavengers come calling.

Average cost to treat (food poisoning): $850*

#5: No rules in place. No matter how friendly the pet, a new environment can create stress. It’s a good idea for HR to keep everyone on a short leash by sending a memo in advance detailing dog and cat etiquette — and establishing a zero tolerance policy for aggression.

Average cost to treat (bite wound): $800*

“There’s a strong bond that forms between pets and their parents, and allowing pets in the office is a natural extension of that,” says Petplan co-founder and co-CEO Natasha Ashton. “Besides, nothing lightens the mood of a challenging workday like having a dog or cat sit in on an important meeting or help answer a few phones.”

“But while taking your pet to work is a great perk, the wellbeing of pets and their people should always come first,” says Ashton. “Make sure all employees and pets are on the same page before letting the workplace go to the dogs — and cats.”

*Based on 2016 Petplan claims data.

###

ABOUT PETPLAN

Petplan has built an industry-leading pet insurance policy for pet parents who demand a higher pedigree of care for their best friends. We’ve leveraged 40 years of global experience to create completely customizable coverage pet parents can feel confident in, and world-class claims service — 24 hours a day, every day.

Petplan’s innovative approach to pet insurance has been recognized by Forbes, Financial Times, Bloomberg, Inc. magazine, Smart CEO, the Communicator Awards, Ernst & Young and many others.

Petplan policies are underwritten in the U.S. by AGCS Marine Insurance Company, a member of the Allianz Group (rated A+ A.M. Best), and XL Specialty Insurance Company; and in Canada by XL Specialty Insurance Company-Canadian Branch. XL Specialty Insurance Company is rated A+ by S&P as of 2017. Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions. For more information about Petplan pet insurance, visit http://www.petplan.com or call 1-866-467-3875.