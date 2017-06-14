EXPRESSO SENEGAL & KIRUSA PARTNER TO LAUNCH INSTAVOICE® AND INSTAVOICE CHANNELS SERVICES "This partnership with Kirusa is a unique opportunity to accomplish our primary objective of delivering innovation." - Koudy Wane, VAS Manager, Expresso Senegal

Expresso Senegal, a leading mobile network company, has launched the InstaVoice Messaging service, and InstaVoice Channels, in partnership with Kirusa, a global leader in telecom and social media solutions.

With the deployment of InstaVoice Messaging service in Senegal, an Expresso subscriber can send a message to another Expresso subscriber by simply dialing ‘star’ followed by the recipient’s number. The recipient gets an SMS with a voice dial number, where the message can be listened to, for free.

“This partnership with Kirusa is a unique opportunity to accomplish our primary objective of delivering innovation. InstaVoice is a highly novel and differentiated platform that provides seamless communication features to our subscribers, and they can expect to connect uninterrupted in Senegal and across the world,” says Koudy Wane, VAS Manager, Expresso Senegal.

The Celeb and Sports content services, which are offered as a part of InstaVoice Channels, brings celebrities, soccer clubs and their fans together. Using the voice blogging feature, celebrities express their emotion and share their joyous and challenging moments on a regular basis; the voice messages are delivered instantly to the fans, creating a “Voice Twitter” like experience.

Some of the popular Senegalese celebrities who have already signed up on the platform are, Bakhaw Dioum and Simon Kouka. Sharing his excitement on the same, Bakhaw Dioum said, “I am thrilled to be on Instavoice Channels as it allows me engaged with my fans on a different level. I congratulate Expresso Senegal on striking this worthwhile partnership with Kirusa and bringing home a service designed to boost fan-celebrity engagement."

The Sports content service is another component of the unique InstaVoice Channels platform that provides daily soccer updates, such as team news, pre and post-match analysis, quotes from team players and managers. Users can follow all English Premiere League Clubs, along with UEFA and La Liga. One can get alerts on football news, players, matches, goals, penalties and much more.

Barinderpal Singh Mumick, Vice President Operations at Kirusa, said “The partnership with Expresso has been forged to deliver Kirusa’s best mobile solutions that will serve to provide an enhanced messaging experience, along with live updates on sports and entertainment. We hope to receive a great response in Senegal with Expresso subscribers.”

About Expresso Telecom

Expresso Senegal is part of Expresso Telecom Group; a leading African telecom group operates in Senegal, Mauritania & Guinea Conakry. Expresso Senegal has more than 3 M active subscribers with 22% market share in Senegal Market. Expresso Senegal (ESN) was launched in 2007 as the third market entrants, and it was the 1st mobile operator to launch the 3G services in Senegal. Beside 3G network, ESN offers different technologies & networks, such as CDMA Network, 2G Network, Fiber Optical Network, Fixed Wireless (P2P), Wi-Fi Network.

About Kirusa

Kirusa is a global leader in providing telecom & social media solutions that enable customers to have a voice and connect seamlessly. Kirusa’s solutions include InstaVoice, a unique voicemail and missed call management service, which supports diverse modes of messaging to ensure you never miss a call; InstaVoice® Channels™ that offer subscribers myriad content based services viz. celebrity and sports news, live updates, educational content, etc. The company also offers InstaVoice Ring™, myGenie™, Kirusa Konnect™ and a host of mobile marketing solutions, which are provided in partnership with over 50 mobile carriers in Africa, India, LatAm, and other emerging markets, as well as via the app stores for iOS, Android & Windows. Kirusa solutions are built on its patented technology and its highly reliable, scalable multimodal & cloud platforms, which manage over 2.5 billion calls and 100 million active mobile users across the globe, every month. Headquartered in New Jersey and led by an experienced team of wireless telecom executives and technologists, Kirusa has offices in four continents. InstaVoice is a US registered trademark of Kirusa, Inc. For more information, visit: http://www.kirusa.com

