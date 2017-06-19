RES-Q Services Introduces New Senior Account Manager for the Northeast

George Liscinsky I’ve always been amazed by the results we produce as a team, and I can’t wait to get started as an official member.

RES-Q Services, a branch of Corus360 that provides managed services for resiliency, testing, and disaster recovery, welcomes George Liscinsky, who will be joining as the Senior Business Development Manager for the Northeast territory. George brings with him a great deal of experience from numerous years of helping organizations select ideal technologies and organizing global technology deployments.

George has strong leadership capabilities and people management skills that he employs to efficiently manage business challenges. For the past 20 years, he has worked as an executive at blue chip companies and provided consulting services to major Wall Street firms.

George will utilize his vast understanding of the global market-place, his subject area expertise, and the strategic partnerships that he has nurtured over the years to benefit and optimize customer outcomes utilizing RES-Q Services’ disaster recovery products and services.

It will not be the first-time George and RES-Q Services have worked together; he has teamed up with RES-Q members on innumerable occasions in the past. “I’m already familiar with the RES-Q Team,” said George. “I’ve always been amazed by the results we produce as a team, and I can’t wait to get started as an official member.”

Steve Gruber, Vice President at RES-Q Services, feels the same way. “I have been fortunate to successfully partner with George for many years,” he said. “I am beyond excited to have him join our team.”

George’s efforts will be concentrated on expanding RES-Q Services’ products and offerings, including Veeam Cloud Connect offsite data backup services, in the Northeastern United States.

About RES-Q Services

RES-Q™ Services is a branch of Corus360 that provides managed services for resiliency, testing, and disaster recovery solutions alongside a comprehensive business continuity consulting practice. For more information, visit http://www.resqdr.com.