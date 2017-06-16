StevenDouglas Announces that Carol Stewart has Joined the Firm

StevenDouglas is pleased to announce that Carol Stewart has joined the firm as a Client Service Director within the Interim Resources division and will have particular focus in developing clients for the firm in Palm Beach County and north into the Space Coast area of east central Florida.

“We are thrilled to have Carol join our team to further develop an important and growing area of the state… Palm Beach County and north into the Daytona Beach area,” said Mark Viner, President of the Interim Resources Division at Steven Douglas. “With her geographic focus we will now be better able to serve our clients in collaboration with our long standing offices in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa.”

Carol has been in client service roles throughout her career and prior to joining the firm she was focused on new business development for a similar territory for a publicly-held, multinational consulting firm. Throughout her career, Carol has held senior business development positions within the financial services industry as well as with a big 4 public accounting firm.

StevenDouglas, a leading boutique search and interim resources firm, has been a recognized leader in identifying and providing access to top talent for corporate clients since 1984. In 2016, based on revenues, we were recognized by Hunt Scanlon as the #1 executive search firm in Florida and #35 in the country. Our client base is industry agnostic and ranges from start-ups and emerging middle market companies to Fortune 500 companies and public and private equity-owned firms.