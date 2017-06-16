Dr. Christie Banks Joins Fort Street Veterinarian in Omaha

Dr. Jerry Busselman, owner and founder of Fort Street Veterinarian, located on the corner of 144th and Fort Street in Northwest Omaha, has announced that Dr. Christie Banks, DVM, has joined the practice.

“2016 was the best year yet for our vet clinic as we welcomed many new owners and their pets into our Fort Street Vet family, and 2017 is going gangbusters,” said Busselman. “To maintain the level of service and compassionate care our clients have come to expect, we needed another skilled veterinarian on staff and we believe that Dr. Banks fills the bill perfectly. We’re delighted to have her with us.”

An Omaha native, Banks has expertise in general veterinary medical care as well as experience in veterinary dermatology, oncology, senior pet care and the management of chronic health conditions. She holds a B.S. degree in Biology from the University of Nebraska-Kearney and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Iowa State University. Prior to accepting the post at Fort Street Veterinarian she worked for four years at a small animal practice in Hastings, NE.

“I was drawn to Fort Street Veterinarian because of the quality medical and personal care that Dr. Busselman and his team provide to each pet and client,” Dr. Banks stated. “I am unbelievably excited to join the Fort Street Veterinarian team.”

From new kitten and puppy exams to senior pet wellness care, to specialized veterinary medical and surgical services, Fort Street Veterinarian gives pets in Omaha, Elkhorn and Bennington, NE the quality care and attention they deserve to keep them healthy and happy for a lifetime. The clinic is located at 14345 Fort Street in Omaha, NE and the phone number is 402-884-3383. The clinic was founded in 2004 by Dr. Jerry Busselman, DVM. Three experienced veterinarians are on staff including Dr. Busselman, Dr. Shauna Tordrup, DVM, and Dr. Christie Banks, DVM, along with a support team of vet technicians and receptionists. Hours for the clinic are 7AM to 5:30PM Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 7AM to 8PM on Thursdays and 8AM to Noon on Saturdays. More information and customer reviews about the clinic can be found at http://www.fortstreetvet.com and on the clinic’s Facebook® page.