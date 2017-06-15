DiscoverLocal capitalizes on the hyperlocal nature of search engine results to effortlessly increase your library’s relevance.

Demco Software today launched DiscoverLocal™, a unique new product that uses the increasing popularity of open web searches to a library’s advantage. The new tool from Demco’s software division is the first of its kind to give libraries top ranking in local search results, driving awareness of collections and also of programs and events for both public and academic libraries. By elevating the library's presence on search results pages, DiscoverLocal increases resource usage and facilitates more focused program and event marketing.

Increasing a library’s relevance with DiscoverLocal is simple. The library uploads metadata about its collection via MARC records and Demco Software does the rest of the work. Search engines crawl these tagged resources and promote them to local community members, or students and faculty for academic libraries, as they search for events, programs, book titles and media on their favorite search engines.

Not only does your library show up in searches, but relevant programs, events and materials can show up at the top of the results for optimal discovery. Users can immediately reserve items, register for events or sign up for a library card if necessary. Libraries gain greater insights into their communities’ interests through robust, real-time reporting of search activity.

“Over 40,000 Google searches are performed every second and ‘near me’ searches have doubled since last year. Your community members are regularly going online to find local events to attend and to search for books and other resources to borrow,” shared Ravi Singh, Executive Director of Demco Software. “DiscoverLocal capitalizes on the hyperlocal nature of search engine results to effortlessly increase your library’s relevance. With DiscoverLocal, public libraries can drive usage and increase library card requests from those who don’t have them yet. Academic libraries can drive participation in their events and usage of their collections.”

About Demco Software

Libraries that prioritize community engagement make their strategic goals a reality with Demco Software. Demco Software unites Evanced Solutions software, Boopsie mobile apps and new tools like DiscoverLocal to provide the next level of innovative solutions for libraries. Partner with Demco Software to increase your library’s relevance and discoverability through deeper community engagement, streamlined program management and increased mobility.

