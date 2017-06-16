This news comes as a result of Danville Schools’ extensive search for a comprehensive learning management system to propel their digital learning initiatives. Converge was chosen to support the district’s new Chromebook environment for students at Bate Middle School, and was selected from an impressive group of LMS providers, including Schoology. The selection panel, comprised of both district administrators and classroom teachers, recommended Converge for its K-12 focused interface, superior scalability, and best-in-class training and support package.

Explaining why Danville Schools selected Converge, Brian Gover, CIO, commented:

“An LMS gives us a centralized solution with the ability to deliver content, track progress, and monitor student success. We selected Converge LMS, powered by Edvergent Learning, because it had a simple, yet powerful interface that is easy to learn and can be customized to meet our needs.”

In addition to providing a customized LMS solution, Edvergent Learning will conduct on-site professional development to ensure a successful implementation and boost adoption rates. Tailored training will extend throughout the school year and encompass best practices for effective technology integration. This holistic approach to support and service, led by expert teacher trainers at Edvergent, was unmatched in the selection process.

Initial implementation of Converge will occur during the 2017-2018 school year for Bate Middle School with plans to expand the solution for high school students the following year.

About Converge Learning Management System

Converge Learning Management System was built by teachers specifically for the K-12 learning environment. Our vision is to bring learners together through an intuitive interface that propels blended and online instruction. Converge allows teachers and students to easily communicate, collaborate, and create without the boundaries of the traditional classroom. Coupled with best-in-class service and training support by expert teachers who have taught in 1:1 environments, Converge offers a superior LMS solution.

About Edvergent Learning

Edvergent Learning is an educational solutions company that focuses on innovative content and training solutions for schools and colleges. The Edvergent product line includes Converge Learning Management System, eTechCampus Virtual Bookstores, #iTeachDigital Training and Seminars, and an eTextbook reading platform that offers content from all major publishers and its unique digital catalog. With a focus on digital learning, Edvergent’s vision is to help schools transition and maintain online and hybrid learning environments using state-of-the-art technology and sound instructional practices. Edvergent has the unique ability to support traditional content sourcing while leveraging the newest platforms and standards to deliver content digitally through any platform adhering to industry standards. Learn more at edvergent.com and convergelearning.com.