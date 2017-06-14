The Haivision Media Platform is the only solution that provides a complete, end-to-end enterprise media suite for business critical applications like all hands and corporate live event streaming, training, IPTV and performance recording.

Haivision, a market leader in enterprise video and streaming solutions, announces the latest release to the Haivision Media Platform, the all-in-one enterprise media solution for organizing, managing and sharing secure, high quality live and on-demand video to every employee, on any screen.

The Haivision Media Platform is the only solution that provides a complete, end-to-end enterprise media suite for business critical applications like all hands and corporate live event streaming, training, IPTV and performance recording. The latest release features many new capabilities including:

– Security hardening for compliance with NIST 800-53 and the introduction of a new system-wide framework for system health monitoring and management;

– Haivision Media Gateway eCDN redundancy, eliminating the risk of live and VOD distribution failures on the WAN and ensuring the highest quality experience for viewers;

– New and improved IPTV features, including on-screen Electronic Program Guide for browsing of scheduled programming on Haivision Media Platform set-top boxes; and

– System-wide support for closed captions and alternative languages (source dependent) for improved viewing accessibility.

“The Haivision Media Platform continues to evolve at a rapid rate, offering powerful and intuitive tools to meet the demands of multiple enterprise use cases, such as executive all hands and corporate live events, training, corporate communications, IPTV and multi-source recording,” said Bruce ("Zip") Zieper, vice president of product management, enterprise media at Haivision. “With this release, we’ve significantly advanced the system at the platform level, making it more secure, more reliable, and more accessible to users watching on any screen.”

With the Haivision Media Platform, organizations can benefit from an entire end-to-end workflow for securely delivering all of their enterprise media to all of their employees, however they want to watch the content. Through the use of permissions-based user groups and roles, system administrators have precise control over which screens can be used to play assets. For instance, all hands presentations can be streamed live to all screens except for lobby televisions, while HR training video access could be limited to employee desktops and mobile devices.

At InfoComm 2017 (booth #4847), Haivision will showcase how the Haivision Media Platform can help enterprises communicate more effectively with video. To learn more or book a demonstration, visit haivision.com.

About Haivision

Haivision, a private company founded in 2004, provides media management and video streaming solutions that help the world’s leading organizations communicate, collaborate and educate. Haivision is recognized as one of the most influential companies in video by Streaming Media and one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500. Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago, with regional offices located throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and South America. Learn more at haivision.com.