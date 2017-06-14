QuisLex The panel will address a range of issues including what it takes to be an effective and efficient in-house lawyer.

QuisLex, a leading legal services provider, announced today that it will be sponsoring and presenting at Argyle’s 2017 Chief Legal Officer Leadership Forum in Washington, D.C. on June 20, 2017.

The Argyle Chief Legal Officer Forum brings together high level legal executives to focus on the most pressing issues and the latest trends and regulatory developments impacting the legal landscape. The agenda will be geared towards how economic, geopolitical, and regulatory changes are impacting the global business landscape in 2017, particularly with regards to regulation and compliance.

Joe Polizzotto, Senior Vice President at QuisLex, former Deutsche Bank General Counsel - Americas will be participating in a panel discussion with other senior legal executives on the topic “The New GC: Adding Value as a Strategic Advisor” at 11:55 a.m. on June 20th, 2017. The panel will address a range of issues including what it takes to be an effective and efficient in-house lawyer, best practices around assembling and leading a high performing legal team, identifying top areas of risk to the management team, developing a collaborative relationship across the C-Suite, building and maintaining an effective ethics program, and adding value to the organization in regulation and compliance.

To learn more about the event, please visit https://www.argyleforum.com/Events/2017-chief-legal-officer-leadership-forum--washington

