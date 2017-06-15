Botify Names Laura Scott Global Marketing Director

On average, 40%-60% of core pages on a site aren't crawled by Google each month. Botify offers visibility into which sections of a site aren't being seen and how search marketers can better optimize their crawl.

Botify, the premiere technical SEO platform for enterprise companies, has named Laura Scott Global Marketing Director. In this role, Laura will lead the global marketing team from Botify’s New York location.

This is the third in a series of important hires Botify has made in the US over the last few months to address their fast, international growth. The company opened their New York office in 2016 and quickly hired Nick Turner as US VP of Sales and Jeff Smith as US Head of Professional Services. Laura is an important complement to that growing team. She will be responsible for maintaining global growth and introducing Botify’s premiere technical SEO platform to the US market.

Laura joins Botify most recently from Merkle, Inc. There she worked as an SEO specialist, auditing clients accounts and providing ongoing search support to enterprise companies. She later joined Merkle’s strategy team, assessing opportunity and supporting business development in pitches and with the creation of thought leadership. Laura transitioned to Merkle’s marketing team, focusing on promoting the agency services branch of the business including SEO, paid search, feeds and programmatic. Laura was later given responsibility for Merkle’s retail vertical, leading retail marketing efforts including campaigns, thought leadership, speaking, awards, and event strategy.

“Laura’s background is a special combination of marketing, business development, and SEO,” said Adrien Menard, CEO of Botify. “We needed a leader for our marketing program that is focused on quickly growing our brand presence, especially in the US. We knew that with Laura’s diverse experience, she understood the ecosystem that needs to exist between marketing and sales to scale quickly. Laura is also an SEO herself. She’s worked as a specialist and continued to write and speak about search. At Botify, we live SEO and we knew Laura had the experience we needed in a marketing director to bring the Botify voice to the market.”

Botify has offices in Paris, New York, and London, and works with more than 400 customers spanning 30 countries. Recognition of Botify’s crawler includes several award wins: 2017 Software Innovation winner in the EU, 2016 Best Search Software in the US and EU and Best SEO Software Tool in the UK. Botify works with global enterprise customers across industries and partners with premier companies including Expedia, Staples, Refinery29, eBay, and iProspect. After partnering with Botify, clients quickly see organic improvements of 15% on average, with some clients driving as much as a 214% increase in less than 3 months of using the platform.

“I am excited to join such a capable and driven group,” said Laura Scott Global Marketing Director of Botify. “The Botify team is bringing a tool to the market that SEOs desperately need. Organic search tools have traditionally led with content capabilities. Experienced search marketers know that content is only a small piece of the puzzle. On average, 40%-60% of core pages on a site aren't crawled by Google each month. Botify offers visibility into which sections of a site aren’t being seen and how SEOs can better optimize their crawlability so that strategic pages will be crawled, indexed, and ultimately ranked. This is how SEO was meant to be done and the results customers are seeing are impressive.”

Botify is backed by European VC firms Idinvest and Ventech which invested $7.2 Million in Series A funding in early 2016. Hiring top talent is the answer to the company’s plans to grow sustainably at a global scale. Laura’s appointment is a critical move in a series of hires Botify is making to build the international growth team.

About Botify

Botify is the premiere technical SEO platform for enterprise companies. Built by SEOs for SEOs, this innovative, award-winning solution empowers users to improve performance with unprecedented visibility into how search engines crawl and index a site. Botify has offices in Paris, New York, and London, and works with more than 400 customers in 30 countries. Their enterprise customers span industries and include Expedia, Staples, Refinery29, eBay, and iProspect. For more information visit https://www.botify.com/.