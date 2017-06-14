PILMMA Founder Hits Number One on Amazon Bestseller List

“Systematic Marketing” reflects on Ken’s own career, having to overcome the law profession’s tradition that marketing and advertising is beneath its dignity, and how he built not one, but two seven-figure law practices. The book is a blueprint of marketing strategies and tactics, including:



How to use marketing to produce a steady flow of leads and clients

How to build a sales and marketing machine (with a plan for tracking, measuring and converting)

How to develop strategies for online and offline marketing

How to differentiate yourself from the competition

How to automate sales and marketing

Ken practiced injury and disability law for more than 32 years, building one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina. His track record of proven success led him to start the Personal Injury Lawyers Marketing and Management Association (PILMMA), where he works hands-on with attorneys around the country through consulting, webinars, workshops, conferences and more. He has authored numerous books and is a frequent speaker on topics relating to marketing and managing law firms. He is available for speaking engagements and interviews.

PILMMA is the only marketing and management firm dedicated exclusively to helping injury and disability attorneys effectively lead, promote and grow their practice. Our mission is to transform the lives of 5,000 injury and disability law firm owners from a life of frustration, overwhelm and overwork to one of super profits, high productivity and a balanced life.