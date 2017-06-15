Businesses are reserving a seat on the board for a chief design officer, assimilating design strategy or making room for design to influence their direction significantly.

As the world’s most innovative companies take note of the strategic advantage brought by industrial designers to business, the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) is declaring Design IS Business at its International Design Conference 2017. Registration is open for the premier networking event—which is set for Aug. 16–19 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis and culminates with IDSA’s International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA)® Ceremony and Gala on Aug. 19 at the Woodruff Arts Center.

There’s no better way to learn about the impact of design on business than from one of the most renowned brands and corporations in the world—Disney. The keynote presentation will be co-delivered on Aug. 16 by Walt Disney Imagineering President Bob Weis and Shanghai Disney Resort Vice President of Operations Andrew Bolstein. “Businesses are reserving a seat on the board for a chief design officer, assimilating design strategy or making room for design to influence their direction significantly,” explains Conference Chair Jeevak Badve, IDSA, VP of Sundberg-Ferar.

There will be more speakers at the intersection of design and business from corporations such as Etsy, Newell Brands, Whirlpool, Dolby Laboratories, Airstream, Inc. and Fifth Third Bank. Experts featured in a rapid-fire format will come from design firms MATTER, CRAVE, Bresslergroup, Design Science, Studio One Eleven, Design Concepts and Huge; as well as companies such as US Endoscopy, Freefly Systems and Eastman Chemical.

Three interactive panels will take attendees on different journeys: Aug. 17—Business of Corporate Design Studios, with panelists from Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, Honeywell and Hyundai Ventures; Aug. 18—Business of Design Consultancy Studios, with panelists from RKS Design, fuseproject, Sundberg-Ferar and frog; and Aug. 19—Future of ID Studios with panelists from LUNAR, SHiFT Design Camp and Aether Learning, Savannah College of Art and Design, Harvard Business School and Hunan University School of Design.

On Aug. 16, the IDSA/Eastman Innovation Lab Education Symposium 2017: Emergent Pedagogy in Design, will be chaired by Scott Shim, IDSA, of University of Notre Dame. Speakers are set from Arizona State University, Brigham Young University, Illinois Institute of Technology, Iowa State University, North Carolina State University, The Ohio State University, Parsons School of Design, Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Houston and DesignIntelligence.

Also at the conference—IDSA Awards, Academy of Fellows, Student Merit Awards, Career Center, Portfolio Review, design studio tours, offsite tours and parties. And for the first time, sensational Saturday sessions are designed to thrill the youngest generation—as conference-goers and their children as young as age five will be amazed by a magician/innovation consultant and a bird expert. Also scheduled to speak on the power of product design in the business of play—corporate leaders from Fisher-Price, PLAE, PlayPower and KIDS II.

Follow the journey on social media using @IDSA #IDSA17Atlanta #IDSAIDEA. Sponsorship opportunities are limited; contact sponsorship(at)IDSA(dot)org. To schedule press coverage, contact media(at)idsa(dot)org.