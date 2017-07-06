Garden Media Group to Unveil 2018 Garden Trends at Cultivate ‘17

We’re looking at the ways people are transforming their gardens to further improve their mental and spiritual well-being.

Attendees at Cultivate ‘17 will have the first look at Garden Media Group’s highly anticipated 2018 Garden Trends Report. The firm’s president Susan McCoy and creative director Katie Dubow will unveil the seven new trends at AmericanHort’s annual conference July 15 in Columbus, OH.

“Cultivate brings together horticulture professionals from across the globe,” says Dubow. “It’s one of the biggest and best horticulture trade shows, making it the perfect place to reveal our trends.”

The report, which will not be available for download until September, takes a deeper look into the role wellness plays in the garden. People are becoming increasingly aware that mental health is just as important as physical health – and it’s affecting the way they garden.

“We already know gardening works wonders for our health,” says McCoy. “Now we’re looking at the ways people are transforming their gardens to further improve their mental and spiritual well-being.”

From how plants form their own social networks to people creating indoor breathing rooms, gardening will once again shift to reflect global changes. The report closely examines how these changes affect gardeners.

Garden Media has released its annual trends report every year since 2001. Along with the report, the firm releases a YouTube video series and weekly blogs to keep consumers informed all year long.

Cultivate ‘17 takes place from Saturday, July 15 to Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, OH.

To learn more about Garden Media Group’s report, visit GardenMediaGroup.com. Download the 2017 Garden Trends Report now.

Garden Media Group ignites buzz for clients, offers innovative public relations campaigns and secures top media placements and partnerships. The boutique PR and marketing firm is known as the best in the home, garden, horticulture, outdoor living, and lawn and landscape industries. The annual Garden Trends Report is one of the most published garden studies in trade and consumer news. Click here for more information.