Dedicated Senior Medical Center Logo We are absolutely focused on improving health outcomes for each of our patients, while simultaneously providing amazing customer service.

Dedicated Senior Medical Center started serving Tampa Bay area seniors in October of 2016, and its two neighborhood practices in Lakeland already are destinations of choice for many Medicare beneficiaries. Local seniors are embracing Dedicated’s industry-leading access to primary care physicians (PCPs) providing affordable care of the highest quality, and the ChenMed subsidiary is now expediting 2017 openings of three new centers in Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg.

“Our new Tampa center will open on July 1. Plus, our Clearwater and St. Petersburg centers will open in August,” says Christopher Chen, MD, ChenMed Executive Officer. “Seniors should know our Dedicated centers are where they will find primary care physicians who are eager to be their total care champions.”

Dedicated also is expanding its two existing centers in Lakeland, given continued success in attracting more like-minded PCPs and specialist doctors. “Our approach to care gives doctors the time needed to nurture outstanding relationships with each of the patients we are so blessed to serve,” explains Benroe “Wayne” Blount, MD, Tampa Bay Market Chief Medical Officer for Dedicated Senior Medical Center. “And we are absolutely focused on improving health outcomes for each of our patients, while simultaneously providing amazing customer service.”

Dedicated’s new East Tampa center will open just prior to Independence Day at 3128 East Hillsborough Avenue, and will feature a multi-use community activity area, and 23 physician/patient examination rooms.

Its new Clearwater and St. Petersburg centers will open in August at 855 South Highland Avenue in Clearwater, and at 901 22nd Avenue South in St. Petersburg. The Clearwater center is located within a highly active Salvation Army community, and will feature 30 physician/patient examination rooms. The St. Petersburg Center is Dedicated’s largest new center, with substantial community activity areas and 35 physician/patient examination rooms.

Dedicated also is adding noteworthy physician and examination room capacity to better serve rapidly growing numbers of Lakeland seniors. At Lakeland North, Dedicated is adding 15 physician/patient examination rooms, and at Lakeland South, it’s adding 12 physician/patient examination rooms.

About Dedicated Senior Medical Center

Dedicated Senior Medical Center patients enjoy industry-leading access to their physicians, and more personalized medical care. Notable Dedicated patient benefits include medications provided on-site; on-site x-ray, on-site tests and screenings; acupuncture; same-day appointments, when needed; and courtesy transportation is available. The popular medical practice effectively provides concierge-type medical care with PCPs being supported in center by cardiologists, podiatrists, and other specialist doctors.

Dedicated operates two Lakeland centers, and is part of the ChenMed family of companies that also operates 37 Chen and JenCare Senior Medical Centers in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky and Virginia (Tidewater and Richmond). It’s part of the ChenMed family of companies, where PCPs and specialist doctors collaboratively review cases, discuss best practices, and develop new solutions to keep improving health outcomes and patient satisfaction levels.

About ChenMed

For seniors most in need of care, high quality health care is too often beyond reach. ChenMed is a health care provider that was founded to bring concierge-style medicine — and better health outcomes — to the neediest populations. ChenMed serves seniors with low-to-moderate incomes, most managing multiple chronic conditions, in nine U.S. markets through its 39 senior medical centers. As a fully capitated Medicare Advantage provider, ChenMed provides a concierge level of care with minimal to no expense to the beneficiary.

Published accolades for the medical practice that’s grown by more than 420% since 2013 include:



Medical Economics reports that ChenMed “may be the best primary care system in the U.S.”

A feature in The Economist concludes with “Medicare patients at ChenMed spent nearly 40% fewer days in hospital than the national average.”

The South Florida Business Journal confirms that “Not only has the (ChenMed) model improved care, reduced hospitalizations and healthcare costs, and increased patient satisfaction among seniors, it’s been lauded as the country faces an aging population.”

A physician-led medical practice, ChenMed’s executive team includes Founder James Chen, MD, PhD; CEO Christopher Chen, MD; President Jeffrey Kang, MD; Chief Medical Officer Gordon Chen, MD; Chief Quality Officer Jessica Chen, MD; and Gaurov Dayal, MD, EVP and Chief of Strategy and Growth. The company’s proven medical practice model has been serving low-to-moderate-income seniors with multiple complex chronic conditions for some 30 years.