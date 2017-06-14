Daymond John, "I can't wait for you to see how amazing this product is, that I am personally signing the first 20 units that are ordered".

AquaVault, the portable travel case seen on ABC’s Shark Tank that locked up a deal with Daymond John, announced a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo for their new ultimate portable travel safe that is loaded with new features.

After years of research and preparation, AquaVault (the portable travel safe seen on ABC's Shark Tank) Co-Founders Robert Peck, Avin Samtani and Jonathan Kinas are ready to introduce the newest generation of portable safes exclusively to the crowdfunding community.

Following AquaVault's initial success, the co-founders decided to create a more portable, travel-friendly version; the top-selling FlexSafe. After listening to customer feedback, they set out to create the Ultimate Portable Safe in the FlexSafe +. The FlexSafe+ is designed from New Ultra Slash/Cut Resistant materials & RFID blocking lining. The features for the new FlexSafe + include:



Water Proof Solar Charger

Motion Sensing Alarm

Attachment Straps

Internal Jewelry Pouch

Custom Shoulder Strap & Comfort Grip Handle

Co-Founder Avin Samtani highlights, “The FlexSafe + is the ultimate way to safely lockup your valuables. We have designed a portable safe that not only can be used on vacation, but can be part of your everyday life. I now attach mine to our stroller.”

The three founders of AquaVault were robbed at the beach and decided to invent a solution to a problem that effects so many people around the world. The college friends launched AquaVault in summer 2013 after two years of development. To bootstrap their Aventura, Fla.-based business, they gave up six-figure salaries in financial services and industrial contracting, cashed out retirement savings and sold their homes.

They hooked a deal on Shark Tank in 2015 with a Portable Travel Safe that attaches to lounge chairs. At the time, they couldn't believe that there was no solution to a problem that everyone can relate to, "Where do I put my valuables when going for a swim?"

Today, AquaVault can be found internationally in major hotels and cruise ships along with virtually every hotel on the strip in South Beach as they are officially endorsed by the City of Miami Beach. As of last year, AquaVault was made available at major water parks across the country including Disney World, Sea World, Wet ‘n’ Wild and more. Not to mention athletes on-the-go like Dan Marino, Anthony Anderson and many others have coveted this product for their everyday needs.

“We were confident our idea was going to be successful when we began to hear that tourists in South Beach were asking their hotels to provide our portable safes to use. Many travelers said they have never felt comfortable leaving their stuff behind until they used an AquaVault. We quickly found the City of Miami Beach getting behind our company and creating Public Service Announcements along with fully endorsing our company by posting metal signs all over the beaches promoting the use of our safes. The undeniable peace of mind is precisely why we continue in our venture,” states Jonathan Kinas.

For additional information visit http://www.TheAquaVault.com

About AquaVault

AQUAVAULT®: The creators, manufacturers and distributors of Patented portable safe products. The original AquaVault was invented so you can lock up your valuables and go for a worry free swim. The three founders of AquaVault were robbed at the beach and decided to invent a solution to a problem that effects so many people around the world. You no longer have to look over your shoulder or leave someone behind to watch everyone's valuables. Now you can just put your items in our Portable Safe and attach it to your lounge chair, umbrella, stroller, bicycle, golf cart, closet rod or whatever else you find comfort in attaching it to. After the initial success of AquaVault, it was necessary to create a more portable travel friendly version, The FlexSafe, which is now a top seller. Customer testimony and valuable feedback led to the creation of the Ultimate Portable Safe in the Flex+ version.

Follow us to learn more and share how you keep your stuff safe with AquaVault's FlexSafe and FlexSafe+:

Twitter: @aquavault

Facebook: @aquavault

Instagram: @aquavault