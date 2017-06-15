Baltimore Personal Injury Law Firm Launches a Serious Injury Center

The D'Amore Personal Injury Law Serious Injury Center looks to share over 50 years of the team’s knowledge and experience to help those who have been injured get access to answers, services, assistance, and professional advice.

Baltimore, Maryland (PRWEB)

D'Amore Personal Injury Law, LLC., a Baltimore based personal injury firm, announced that they have launched a new Serious Injury Center for those who have been injured by a motor vehicle accident or medical malpractice. The new center looks to share the team’s extensive knowledge and experience to help those who need access to answers, services, assistance, and professional advice.

"Our goal with the Serious Injury Center is to share the information we have gathered over the years that can help injured people make their lives better," said Paul D'Amore, Founding Member of D'Amore Personal Injury Law.

The new Serious Injury Center joins the firm's established website, and offers a different kind of experience designed to provide assistance, services, and guides to help people get on the road to recovery.

