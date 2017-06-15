OnBase Logo The software was so intuitive that we were building AR workflows almost instantly. We were able to see firsthand how the solution would help us digitize processes to become more efficient and effective

CROPP Cooperative, the largest cooperative of organic farmers and founder of the leading organic brands Organic Valley and Organic Prairie, has selected OnBase by Hyland to optimize its Accounts Receivable (AR) order-to-cash operations. CROPP Cooperative will completely digitize its order-to-cash process, anticipating cutting processing times in half and improving customer service.

Prior to selecting OnBase, all processes at CROPP Cooperative were paper-based. Knowing it needed to embrace modern technology to enhance processes and deliver faster service, CROPP Cooperative engaged with three different information management vendors to digitize its AR processes. Hyland’s customer-first philosophy and unique culture stood out in the selection process, and ultimately was the primary reason for the selection of its enterprise information platform, OnBase.

“We visited Hyland, spending the day in its solution experience center and obtaining hands-on training with the software prior to selection,” said Starr Janecek, order-to-cash manager at CROPP Cooperative. “The software was so intuitive that we were building AR workflows almost instantly. We were able to see firsthand how the solution would help us digitize processes to become more efficient and effective.”

CROPP Cooperative has experienced immense growth in the last 15 years; however, its manual paper process has remained the same. CROPP Cooperative is currently implementing OnBase within its cash-to-order process, which takes 5-8 days to complete manually. The organization expects to complete the same process in half the time with OnBase and achieve additional benefits including cost savings from printing and storing nearly four million pieces of paper annually.

“Change is scary for many organizations, but CROPP Cooperative knew it was important to digitize its process in order to transform the order-to-cash cycle and improve customer service,” said Danielle Simer, solution marketing manager at Hyland. “After seeing how intuitive the software is, CROPP Cooperative representatives felt it was the best option for its employees.”

Phase one of CROPP Cooperative’s OnBase implementation began mid-May within its customer service and order-to-cash departments. Representatives have already begun discussing how to expand the solution into other departments, including Accounts Payable.

