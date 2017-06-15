PacStar logo

PacStar®, a leading developer and supplier of advanced communications solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), today announced the availability of PacStar Secure Wireless Command Post (Wi-Fi), a deployable small form factor wireless access system designed to meet NSA Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) program requirements. The modular system brings the benefits of classified wireless access to our warfighters in the field, for use with smartphones, tablets and laptop computers, while saving on size, weight and power, and reducing setup and teardown down of traditional command post networks.

PacStar Secure Wireless Command Post (Wi-Fi) is based on the widely deployed PacStar 400-Series of rugged, small form factor networking and compute modules popular with US DoD programs for in-tent and vehicle mounted networking. Incorporating technology from industry-leading security, networking and wireless technology providers such as Aruba (a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company), Cisco Systems, Palo Alto Networks, and Information Security Corporation, the system is configured to enable access to classified networks without the use of legacy, government-controlled, classified encryption hardware. The resulting system can be used by US DoD programs as well as coalition partners to enable communications interoperability, while taking advantage of performance and cost improvements using commercial solutions.

To more effectively integrate and operate the numerous networking, wireless and security technologies from multiple vendors, the system is managed by PacStar IQ-Core® Crypto Manager, an intuitive software management platform providing setup, configuration management, monitoring and troubleshooting for lightly trained operators as well as advanced administrators. IQ-Core Crypto Manager includes powerful GUI-based wizards optimized for management of CSfC functions such as digital certificate generation and signing, VPN configuration, auditing and more.

“We’re pleased to enable new classes of communication for our warfighters and partners, improving situational awareness and mobility with the most advanced technology,” said Peggy Miller, chief executive officer for PacStar. “This new system integrates the best of the capabilities PacStar has developed since our founding – hardware engineering, communications management software, network and security engineering – all packed into a tightly integrated solution.”

PacStar Secure Wireless Command Post is customizable and configurable to meet other NSA CSfC capability packages including Mobile Access CP (supporting LTE or other radio types) and Multi-Site Connectivity CP. It can also be configured to optimally serve a wide range of team sizes, and can also be customized with additional software and NFV solutions to ensure interoperability with existing customer infrastructure.

Visit here to learn more about the solution and request a free trial of PacStar hardware and software products.

About PacStar

Pacific Star Communications, Inc. (PacStar) is a leading technology-based systems integrator that delivers advanced, reliable and interoperable tactical and enterprise communications systems to the military, federal, state and local government agencies, as well as emergency responders. The company’s patented IQ-Core® Software and hardware technology and integration/installation services provide secure, command, control and communications systems – particularly in remote or infrastructure starved areas. In addition, PacStar’s unified and tactical network communications systems are ideally suited for commercial sector organizations with mission-critical, complex communications requirements. For additional information, please visit the web, http://www.pacstar.com, on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/pacific-star-communications and Twitter @pacstarcomm