Sharpen announced today it has placed as a “Contender” on the FrontRunners quadrant for call center software.

“This recognition means a great deal to all of us at Sharpen, and we’re incredibly excited to receive it,” says Sharpen CEO Cameron Weeks. “We have worked hard to build and maintain a platform that will elevate the contact center experience in a new way, so it is especially gratifying that our users are seeing that value.”

FrontRunners is powered by Gartner Methodology and published on Software Advice, a Gartner Digital Markets company. FrontRunners evaluates end user reviews and verified product data to position the top performing products based on capability and value for small businesses. The FrontRunners quadrant for call center software is available at http://www.softwareadvice.com/call-center/#top-products.

Sharpen is a cloud-native contact center platform that enables customer experience teams to establish a better relationship with their customers. This global platform eliminates costly on-premise hardware, increases agent efficiency, and makes customers happier through frictionless interactions. Sharpen is committed to building a global community of companies who believe that a happy customer is a loyal brand advocate waiting to happen.

REQUIRED DISCLAIMER:

The content for the FrontRunners quadrant is derived from actual end-user reviews and ratings as well as vendor-supplied and publicly available product and company information that gets applied against a documented methodology; the results neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or any of its affiliates.