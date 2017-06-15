Joris Jourdain brings AdvanIDe valuable experience in the secure access marketplace.

AdvanIDe, the leading independent provider of semiconductors for the smart card and RFID industry, today announced it has appointed Joris Jourdain to the role of product manager for its Secure Access business segment. Jourdain is responsible for global product management and marketing as well as business development for the segment, and reports to Holger Roessner, AdvanIDe’s managing director.

“Joris brings AdvanIDe valuable experience in the secure access marketplace,” Roessner said. “He has a proven track record managing silicon product lines for RFID and chip cards in the smartcard and identification industry where we are a leading supplier, as well as products for NFC, automatic fare collection, and loyalty and membership applications in key growth markets where we continue to significantly expand and enhance our offering.”

Jourdain has 17 years of engineering, product management and marketing experience, most recently with NXP where he was senior product manager for the company’s reader offering, in charge of open controller solutions focused on the company’s eID, access control and payment business lines. He also managed NXP’s Independent Design House (IDH) initiative, and was responsible for launching the company’s first five IDHs. Prior to NXP, he was senior product manager for Identiv’s eID, USB and Access Control reader product lines. He joined Identiv from Fasver, now part of the ITW Security Division, where he was RFID product line manager in charge of product and marketing strategy proposal development for the company’s ePassport inlays, and product management for its ID and anti-tampering tag product lines. He has a physics engineering degree from the Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Physique de Marseille, and speaks English, French and German.

“I am very excited to be joining AdvanIDe,” Jourdain said. “The company’s Secure Access segment is one of its fastest growing and I look forward to helping fuel continued business expansion through best-in-class product definition, management and marketing, partner relationships, technical support and training, inventory management, business reporting, and tender development.”

About AdvanIDe

AdvanIDe - Advanced ID Electronics - is one of the leading silicon distributors, focused on components for RFID transponders, chip cards and RFID readers and terminals. The company’s products are used in the secure access market for applications including access management and control, automated fare collection and object identification, and secure ID and transactions for eGovernment, M2M, secure authentication and related uses. Thanks to its optimized semiconductor supply chain, AdvanIDe can guarantee manufacturers of smart cards, RFID transponders and readers the most efficient access to the latest semiconductors. AdvanIDe is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in door opening solutions, dedicated to satisfying end-user needs for security, safety and convenience. Additional information can be found by visiting http://www.advanide.com.