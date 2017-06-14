Persivia Population Health Platform Adds Chart-Abstract Measures Persivia has been helping healthcare providers and government organizations with their regulatory reporting, Population Health Management and data submissions needs for over a decade.

Persivia, a provider of real-time Population Health Management solutions, announced today that it has signed over 30 hospitals for its new Chart Abstracted Quality Measure (CAQ) module since its launch earlier this year. The CAQ module is part of Persivia’s Population Health (PPH) platform. The PPH platform provides over 150 organizations with a solution to manage Value Based Purchasing (VBP) and Risk Based contract requirements.

The CAQ module was designed specifically for increasing efficiency through ease of data entry and management, and offers robust reporting capabilities for cross functional collection and monitoring of data via an electronic system. The newly launched CAQ module is a Software as a Service (SaaS) application that captures, aggregates, analyzes and manages quality and performance data for submission to CMS, The Joint Commission and various registries, as well as for internal performance improvement initiatives. Persivia’s CAQ module provides support for the requirements of the hospital Inpatient Quality Reporting (IQR) program, which is part of the VBP regulations.

“Persivia has been helping healthcare providers and government organizations with their regulatory reporting, Population Health Management and data submissions needs for over a decade, and we are excited to launch our latest offering, Chart Abstracted Quality Measures, as part of our PPH platform,” said Mansoor Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Persivia. “Persivia is dedicated to the success of our customers and ensures a seamless experience in managing value and risk based contracts, while helping them to improve their quality and overall performance to optimize population health efforts.”

Over the last two years, Persivia has increased its client portfolio by 100%. Persivia now serves over 150 institutions, 3500 ambulatory physicians and 14 million patients by helping them manage eCQMs, Value Based Purchasing requirements and Alternate Payment Models such as MSSP, CPC+, ACO etc. To learn more about Persivia’s clinical quality programs, please visit, http://www.persivia.com

Persivia partners with hospitals and practices to help manage quality, care and risk in both inpatient and ambulatory environments. Our Quality solutions cover everything from IQR, TJC and MU CQMs to MIPS, PQRS, ACO and CPC+ CQMs. We help our customers stay abreast of the latest rules and regulations thru regular webinars and onsite consulting. Our Care solutions help improve care delivery and quality scores for at risk providers while helping increase revenue in FFS models and finally our Risk solutions help improve MIPs scores and help ACOs and CPC+ practices control costs and achieve the maximum bonuses and incentives.

