P. Joanne Ray, Chief Executive Officer

The Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation (OREF), the leading organization funding orthopaedic research across all sub-specialties, has welcomed P. Joanne Ray as its new chief executive officer.

Ray fills a vacancy created by the departure of Sharon K. Mellor, PhD, CAE, who retired from the organization in April, 2017. Ms. Ray was chosen after a national search and selection process.

“We are thrilled that Joanne has joined OREF,” said David. G. Lewallen, MD, OREF president. “Among her many achievements, the OREF Search Committee was impressed with her outstanding track record in the development of both individual giving and corporate sponsorship programs as well as her experience in volunteer management and organizational development. After a comprehensive search process, we are confident that we have found the best individual to lead OREF and to help it achieve its mission of improving lives and the field of orthopaedics by supporting excellence in orthopaedic research."

“Decades of Trustees and staff have built a strong history of supporting and furthering orthopaedic research across all sub-specialties. I am truly looking forward to working side-by-side with our esteemed volunteer leaders and experienced Foundation staff, collaborating with our corporate donors and orthopaedic partners, building upon the opportunities for current, past and future leading investigators, and, most of all, stewarding the collective support and trust of our donors while enhancing orthopaedic research funding and opportunities.”

Ms. Ray is a senior medical association, foundation and nonprofit executive with 32 years of experience in the association, healthcare, development, communications, hospital and arts industries. Most recently, she served as CEO of the Urgent Care Association of America, a multi-disciplinary professional and trade association providing a voice for the urgent care industry with more than 6,500 center and individual members serving 27,000 clinical and management professionals as well as hundreds of industry partners.

Previous positions include Executive Director of the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, Senior Consultant with Campbell & Company, Interim Executive Director of the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation, Chief Development & Communications Officer with the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, VP – Development & Communications with the Emergency Nurses Association and Executive Director of the American Veterinary Medical Foundation.

Ms. Ray holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Valparaiso University and extensive continuing education work in nonprofit and association management, board/governance, fundraising and development, capital campaigns, and communications. She is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, the American Society of Association Executives, the Association Forum of Chicago, the American Association of Medical Society Executives and the Association Foundation Group.

About OREF

The Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) organization committed to improving lives by supporting excellence in orthopaedic research. OREF is dedicated to being the leader in supporting research that improves function, eliminates pain and restores mobility, and is the premiere orthopaedic organization funding research across all specialties. A list of research and funding priorities is available at oref.org/grants or by following @oreftoday on Twitter.