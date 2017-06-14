Angela Dogan, Lynx Director of Vendor Risk Management and Compliance Services

Lynx Technology Partners team members will join top global risk experts discussing best practices and strategies for third party risk management at the 10th annual Shared Assessments Summit in Arlington, Virginia, from June 26 to June 29, 2017.

The 2017 Summit will explore “Third Party Risk Assurance in a Digitally Evolving Ecosystem,” starting with two days of pre-conference workshops, followed by two additional days of presentations, panel discussions, and exhibitions featuring new third party risk management processes, technologies, competencies, and efficiencies. Speakers will include experts from across industries and leading companies, including Deloitte Consulting, E*TRADE Financial, Johnson & Johnson, and Aetna, Inc.

During the pre-conference workshops on June 27, Lynx Director of Vendor Risk Management and Compliance Services Angela Dogan will lead two sessions on the Shared Assessments Standardized Information Gathering (SIG) Questionnaire and Agreed Upon Procedures (AUP). Workshop participants will learn how to implement and utilize these tools to assess third-party risks, as they engage in hands-on activities designed to increase their familiarity and understanding of the SIG and AUP.

A Certified Third Party Risk Professional (CTPRP), Dogan has spent the last 14 years in the financial services industry, working regularly with the Shared Assessments Program, including as Senior Project Manager for The Santa Fe Group from February 2013 to March 2017. In this role, she was responsible for facilitating Development Committees as well as providing research and direction for briefing papers on vendor risk management best practices.

Prior to joining The Santa Fe Group, Dogan served as Vendor Auditor for Resurgent Capital Services, where her responsibilities included adopting the Shared Assessment Program and implementing the program’s tools in the company’s Vendor Risk Management Program and Due Diligence process.

Dogan is an active member and youth mentor for the International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals, where she serves as the Director of the Corporate Events Committee and assists the Academia Committee with K-12 outreach. Dogan also participates in the Executive Women’s Forum and ISACA.

At Lynx, Dogan applies her expertise in information security, vendor risk management, and executive-level client relations to support customers who seek Vendor Risk Management and Compliance as a service.

For more information or to register for the Shared Assessments Summit and workshops, visit http://sharedassessments.org/shared-assessments-summit-2017/.

About Lynx Technology Partners

Lynx Technology Partners is the trusted Information Security and Risk Management Advisor that customers in highly-regulated industries worldwide depend on to improve security posture, facilitate compliance, reduce risk, and refine operational efficiency. With world-class skills and knowledge capital built over 30 years, Lynx security experts help customers recognize and control IT-related risks and maintain compliance with major industry and government standards. Through consulting, security and risk assessments, penetration testing, managed security services, and an award-winning GRC solution, Lynx supports many critical projects for security-conscious leaders in Financial Services, Federal, Energy, Healthcare, State Government, and Higher Education. For more information, please visit LynxGRC.com.