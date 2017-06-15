We’re happy to support The Campus Kitchen at Northwestern and provide healthy meals for people in need.

Stratosphere Networks employees will volunteer with The Campus Kitchen at Northwestern University this Friday, June 16 to help provide low-income Evanston residents with healthy meals.

Campus Kitchens collects more than 30,000 lbs. of food each year from Northwestern dining halls that would otherwise get thrown out and uses it to provide meals to Evanston residents in need for free. The program, which is based on the Northwestern Evanston campus in the Allison Dining Hall, is part of The Campus Kitchens Project (CKP), a national community service organization that seeks to empower the next generation of leaders to combat hunger.

CKP partners with high schools, colleges, and universities like Northwestern to utilize on-campus kitchen space, recover excess cafeteria food, and encourage students to volunteer. CKP has a presence at more than 60 schools nationwide.

“We’re happy to support The Campus Kitchen at Northwestern and provide healthy meals for people in need,” said Kevin Rubin, president and COO of Stratosphere Networks. “This is a great opportunity for our team to give back and demonstrate our company’s commitment to serving our community.”

Stratosphere Networks, a Chicago IT managed service provider, launched a community service program this year that gives employees up to 2 additional days of paid time off for participating in company initiated/sponsored volunteer events like the CKP outing. Stratosphere alerts its employees to at least one volunteer opportunity each month.

As part of the program, employees deliver for Meals at Home – a local Meals on Wheels organization – on the first Wednesday of every month. Members of the Stratosphere team also participated in Susan G. Komen’s Race for the Cure during this past Mother’s Day weekend and will take part in an upcoming Back to School Supply Drive in August for Lawrence Hall, a social services organization that helps abused and neglected youth and their families.

To learn more about The Campus Kitchen at Northwestern, visit the organization’s website.

